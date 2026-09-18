Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government’s Free Coaching Scripts A New Success Story, 74 Candidates Qualify In UPPSC-2025

Candidates trained at three Social Welfare Department coaching centres have qualified for the UPPSC-2025 interview stage | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 18, 2026: To ensure that a lack of financial resources does not become a hurdle for talented youth, the Yogi government's free training system is becoming a major support for young people preparing for competitive examinations.

As many as 74 candidates who received free training and guidance from the Pre-Examination Training Centers and the coaching centre located at Bhagidari Bhawan, operated by Samaj Kalyan Vibhag, have qualified in the UPPSC-2025 main examination. All candidates who qualified in the mains will now appear for the next stage of the selection process: the interview.

Residential Coaching Facilities

Samaj Kalyan Vibhag is operating eight residential coaching centres in the state. Eligible students with an annual income limit of up to Rs 6 lakh receive residential coaching along with facilities such as a mess, library, internet, test series, notes, entertainment, sports, and a gym. Candidates who qualify in the main examination also receive mock interviews to help them prepare better for the interview.

Minister Congratulates Candidates

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Asim Arun extended his best wishes to the successful candidates. He stated, “It is the government’s priority to provide quality and free training to talented youth irrespective of their financial circumstances. The success of 74 candidates from departmental centres is the result of efforts being made in this direction.”

Three Centres Record Success

Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Director, Samaj Kalyan Vibhag, said that 35 candidates from the coaching centre at Bhagidari Bhawan, 18 from Adarsh Pariksha Kendra at Aliganj, and 21 from the Government IAS/PCS Coaching Centre at Hapur qualified in the main examination. The success of a large number of candidates from all three centres is being viewed as an effective outcome of the department's free training system.