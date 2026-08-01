Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Says Go Sanrakshan Neeti Is Boosting Employment, Entrepreneurship And Indigenous Cow-Based Exports

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Lucknow, August 1, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Go Sanrakshan Neeti (Cow Protection Policy) has transformed cow service into a new model of employment and entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh. This system is now emerging as a strong foundation for self-employment, the rural economy and business worth crores.

Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, large entrepreneurs, engineers, social organisations and others are entering the field of cow protection and creating new economic opportunities through products based on indigenous cows. This is why a new avenue of employment has opened up alongside go-seva in the state.

Growing Demand For Cow-Based Products

The demand for Panchgavya, Ayurvedic medicines, organic products and traditional food items made from indigenous cows has increased continuously across the state. The market for these products is now no longer limited to the state or the country but has expanded to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai and several countries in Europe. The expansion of cow-based industries has generated employment for a large number of people and created new sources of income in rural areas.

The government's policy on cow protection has transformed this sector in Uttar Pradesh. The impact of linking cattle conservation with organic farming, self-employment, women empowerment, rural industries and indigenous products is now becoming visible on the ground. The model based on indigenous cow breeds has encouraged the production of milk, ghee, gomutra extract, Panchgavya medicines, organic manure, herbal products and other value-added products. As a result, gaushalas are no longer merely shelters but are also emerging as centres of economic activity.

Changing consumer preferences and the growing demand for natural products have also strengthened this sector. The increasing popularity of A2 milk, Bilona ghee and Panchgavya-based products has attracted entrepreneurs. Several organisations are reaching customers through digital platforms. As a result, cow-based products from Uttar Pradesh are now reaching national and international markets.

Entrepreneurs Drive Growth

Software engineer Asim Rawat, who worked for foreign companies for nearly one and a half decades, entered the field of cow protection inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. His Ghaziabad-based organisation, Heta Organic, is today engaged in the conservation of indigenous cows while generating an annual business of around Rs 10 crore. The organisation is not limited to production alone but also provides shelter and regular care to aged cattle.

More than 150 types of products are prepared here from the milk of indigenous cows. These include A2 Bilona ghee, Brahmi Ghrit, Panchgavya Ghrit, indigenous cow milk, cookies, laddoos, Shatdhaut Ghrit, healthy sweets, snacks, herbal tea, beverages, and skin and hair care products.

Asim Rawat's example demonstrates that, with the inspiration and policy support of the Yogi Government, cow protection can be integrated with modern management and markets to build a large business.

Surabhi Shodh Sansthan in Varanasi has also emerged as a major example in this direction. The gaushalas of businessman and social worker Suryakant Jalan are being operated at several locations, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Delhi. More than 28,000 cattle are housed here. Cow dung and gomutra are used for organic farming and the manufacture of various products.

The institution has provided employment to more than 1,000 people. Those working here reside in the cow shelters and earn their livelihood while serving the cattle. This model demonstrates that cow protection can be linked not only with social responsibility but also with large-scale employment and production.

Parag Gaur, an environmental engineer from Bulandshahr, has also emerged as a successful entrepreneur in the field of cow protection. Through around 70 indigenous cows, he produces milk, ghee, a special variety of Chyawanprash and other products. His annual business is worth around Rs 1.25 crore. The enterprise has also generated local employment, and the demand for cow-based products continues to grow. This model demonstrates that economic success can be achieved by integrating cow service, indigenous traditions and rural entrepreneurship.

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Government Promotes Indigenous Breeds

Chairman of the Go Seva Aayog, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said the Yogi Government is continuously encouraging the promotion of advanced and highly productive indigenous cow breeds.

He noted, “New opportunities are being created in the state by linking cow protection with livelihoods, organic/natural farming and the rural economy. This is opening new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship along with cow service.”