Har Ghar Tiranga: CM Yogi Adityanath Sets Target Of Hoisting Tricolour At 5 Crore UP Homes | X

Lucknow, July 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon the people of Uttar Pradesh to enthusiastically participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and has set a target of hoisting the National Flag at 50 million households across the state this year. The Chief Minister said, 'Har Ghar Tiranga is not merely a campaign but a national movement that connects every citizen with patriotism, respect for the National Flag, and India's glorious history. It should be transformed into a mass movement through broad public participation."

He also directed that the National Song and the National Anthem be mandatorily screened in all cinema halls across the state on August 14 and 15.

During a high-level review meeting held on Friday, the Chief Minister reviewed preparations for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Independence Day celebrations, and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) chairs meeting on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Lucknow.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/YgDsOywAtw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2026

He said, "Uttar Pradesh has set an example for the entire country by making the campaign a grand success through unprecedented public participation in previous years." He directed that all government, semi-government, aided departments and institutions, local bodies, educational institutions, Gram Panchayats, fair price ration shops, industrial and commercial establishments, and social organisations should hoist the Tricolour on their buildings.

He emphasised that coordinated efforts would ensure the campaign's unprecedented success.

The meeting was informed that the National Flag was hoisted at more than 41 million households in 2022, over 45 million households in both 2023 and 2024, and 47.6 million households in 2025. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure timely production, availability, and distribution of National Flags. Self-Help Groups, Khadi and Village Industries institutions, MSME units, and local production centres should be associated with the campaign.

The National Flag should be made easily available to the public through fair price shops, Gram Panchayat buildings, Common Service Centres, tehsil offices, block development offices, schools, Anganwadi centres, post offices, petrol pumps, and other designated outlets.

The meeting was informed that Tiranga Rallies, Tiranga Musical Concerts, Tiranga Exhibitions, exhibitions of Tricolour-themed artworks, Tricolour-themed rangoli competitions, decorative illuminations, and Selfie with Tiranga programmes would be organised across the state.

Major government buildings, railway stations, bus terminals, airports, public places, prominent markets, and major intersections will be decorated on the Tricolour theme. Schools and colleges will organise exhibitions on freedom fighters, singing of Vande Mataram, painting competitions, and other patriotic activities to connect the younger generation with the history of India's freedom movement.

The Chief Minister directed that all programmes on Kakori Train Action Day (August 9) and Independence Day (August 15) should be organised with full respect, dignity, and patriotic spirit. From August 9 to 15, special programmes should be held at all memorials, remembrance sites, and martyr memorials associated with the freedom struggle across the state. Proper cleanliness, painting, beautification, and illumination of these sites should be ensured.

Family members of freedom fighters and immortal martyrs should be honoured. Police bands should also participate in these programmes to create an atmosphere of patriotism.

The Chief Minister further directed that a special cleanliness drive be conducted across the state before these events. The contribution of India's immortal freedom fighters should be widely publicised among the people. Patriotic cultural programmes, Tiranga rallies, Tiranga musical concerts, and collective renditions of Vande Mataram should be used to connect every citizen with the campaign. Special events should also be organised at Amrit Sarovars and Gram Secretariats in Gram Panchayats.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to be observed on August 14. The Chief Minister said, "The tragedy of India's Partition should not be viewed merely as a chapter of history but should be presented to the younger generation as an inspiration to preserve national unity and integrity. Programmes should be organised to help young people understand the pain of Partition, the displacement of millions, and the true history of their struggles."

The Chief Minister directed that exhibitions on the horrors of Partition be organised on August 14 at every district headquarters, including the state capital Lucknow. Participation of designated ministers and public representatives should be ensured in every district. Families affected by the Partition, including Punjabi, Sindhi, and Bengali families, should be invited to share their experiences. Refugee families from Bangladesh should also be included in the programmes, and candle marches should be organised with them. Universities and colleges should conduct discussions, dialogues, and seminars to familiarise young people with the historical background of Partition, its consequences, and the importance of national unity. For extensive outreach, the support of NCC, NSS, voluntary organisations, trade associations, local public representatives, and various communication platforms should be utilised to ensure the successful conduct of all Independence Day celebrations with widespread public participation.