Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Highlights Nine-Year MSP Push, Says Wheat Procurement Strengthened Farmers | X

Lucknow, July 31: The Minimum Support Price (MSP) wheat procurement system in Uttar Pradesh has played a significant role in strengthening the financial condition of farmers over the past nine years. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has made the procurement process transparent, technology-driven, and farmer-friendly, ensuring that farmers receive the rightful price for their produce on time. From the Rabi Marketing Season 2017-18 to 2025-26, approximately 24.426 million metric tonnes of wheat were procured from 5.170 million farmers, with ₹45,935.46 crore transferred directly into their bank accounts.

According to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, wheat procurement in the state surpassed the prescribed targets in several years. In 2018-19, against the target of 5 million metric tonnes, 5.292 million metric tonnes of wheat were procured, achieving 105.84 percent of the target. During this period, more than 1.127 million farmers received payments amounting to ₹9,231.99 crore. Similarly, in 2021-22, 5.641 million metric tonnes of wheat were procured, and more than 1.301 million farmers were paid ₹11,141.19 crore.

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The timely payment mechanism ensured that farmers received the value of their produce directly into their bank accounts without delay, enabling them to meet financial needs promptly and reinvest in farming with ease.

The state established 5,847 procurement centres across Uttar Pradesh, bringing the procurement system closer to villages and towns. This eliminated the need for farmers to travel long distances to sell their produce and significantly reduced their dependence on middlemen.

Facilities such as online registration, digital verification, and time-bound payments have made the entire procurement process simpler, more efficient, and more reliable.

The MSP procurement system has evolved beyond merely purchasing crops and has become a strong pillar of farmers' economic security.

The use of digital technology has enhanced transparency in the procurement process, while direct transfers to bank accounts have virtually eliminated the role of intermediaries.

The government's objective is to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state benefits from the MSP system. Officials have been directed to ensure adherence to prescribed standards at procurement centres, promptly resolve farmers' grievances, and further strengthen the efficiency of the procurement process.