Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Releases ₹1.50 Crore To Upgrade 15 Sarvodaya Schools, Improve Hostels And Smart Classes

Infrastructure upgrades will strengthen residential, academic and sports facilities for students across 15 Sarvodaya schools in Uttar Pradesh | AI Generated File Image

Lucknow, September 19: The Yogi government continues to emphasise providing students in the state with quality education, along with better residential and educational facilities. In this direction, the Social Welfare Department has undertaken an initiative to further strengthen the infrastructure facilities of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas run by the department. The government has sanctioned Rs. 1.50 crore (Rs. 150 lakh) to expand and strengthen basic infrastructure in 15 Sarvodaya schools in the state.

Sarvodaya schools in Bareilly, Kaushambi, Ayodhya, Lalitpur, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Prayagraj, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jalaun and Rae Bareli will benefit. This government initiative will help create a safe, modern, and better educational environment for students in these residential schools.

Infrastructure And Facilities To Improve

With the sanctioned funds, hostel facilities in the schools will be strengthened, while maintenance and necessary repair work of smart classrooms and laboratories will also be carried out. The initiative will also focus on improving drinking water, sanitation, and other basic facilities. The renovation of the sports complex will provide students with a better environment for sports and physical development alongside their studies.

The objective of this initiative by the Yogi government is not only to improve school buildings and facilities, but also to create a conducive environment for students' all-round development. Schools equipped with modern resources will give students opportunities to progress in various fields, including education, technology, experimental learning, and sports.

Focus On Modern Learning

The government is emphasising further integration of technology and modern facilities in schools. Better maintenance of facilities such as smart classrooms and laboratories will enable students to benefit from modern teaching methods. Strengthening basic facilities in residential schools will create an important foundation towards improving the quality of education.

The government's objective is to provide students in Sarvodaya schools with an environment where they can hone their talents and move forward. The department has stated that the goal is not merely to provide education, but to create safe, modern, and better infrastructure for students' all-round development. In the coming period, the integration of technology and modern facilities will be further strengthened so that the students of Sarvodaya schools can set new benchmarks in every field.