Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Appointment Letters To 818 Selected Candidates In Lucknow

Selected candidates received appointment letters at a government recruitment programme held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 19: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is continuing to provide government jobs to youth in Uttar Pradesh through a fair and transparent recruitment process. On Saturday, officials distributed appointment letters to 818 candidates selected for various departments through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at a programme held at Lok Bhawan.

Candidates' faces lit up after receiving appointment letters from the CM. The youth unanimously appreciated the transparency of the recruitment process and said they had received the fruits of their hard work today.

'मिशन रोजगार' के अंतर्गत UPPSC एवं UPSSSC द्वारा व्यावसायिक शिक्षा, कौशल विकास एवं उद्यमशीलता विभाग में अनुदेशक, सूक्ष्म, लघु एवं मध्यम उद्यम विभाग में सहायक सांख्यिकीय अधिकारी, आयुष विभाग में प्रोफेसर, रीडर, लेक्चरर व फार्मासिस्ट और चिकित्सा, स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग… pic.twitter.com/CCNLInk1bn — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 19, 2026

UPPSC एवं UPSSSC द्वारा विभिन्न विभागीय पदों पर चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति-पत्र वितरण हेतु लखनऊ में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में...https://t.co/SYkdbOMuel — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 19, 2026

Candidates Praise Recruitment Process

The candidates who received appointment letters said that under this government, the selection process was completed without discrimination or monetary transactions. Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, the youth stated that their dream of securing a government job had been realised.

Prince Singh, a resident of Ayodhya who was selected for the post of X-Ray Technician, stated, "Receiving the appointment letter from CM Yogi Adityanath is a matter of good fortune for my family and me. The entire process was fair, with no discrimination or monetary transaction of any kind. Only Rs. 150 was spent on filling the form; not a single rupee was spent beyond that. Getting a job by spending just Rs. 150 is possible only in Yogi government."

Aakash Shukla, selected for the post of Homeopathic Pharmacist, stated, "I am extremely happy to receive the appointment letter from the Chief Minister. The release of 400 vacancies last time and 393 this time is a big thing. This will also inspire other candidates. Now information about recruitments is being made available on time, enabling youth to apply and prepare. This appointment is a lesson for those who used to deprive candidates of their rights by committing irregularities in recruitments earlier."

Sakshi Singh, a resident of Varanasi and selected as a Homeopathic Pharmacist, stated, "The appointment has been made with complete transparency. Those who worked hard got the job. Receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister is a major achievement for me and feels like the fulfilment of a dream."

Candidates Share Experiences

Shiv Shankar, a resident of Balrampur who was selected for the post of X-Ray Technician, stated, "I have been fortunate to receive an appointment letter for the second time in the Yogi government. No money was spent in this process."

Shiv Shankar stated that he was also selected in 2015 but was eliminated at the interview stage. He alleged, "At that time, money was exchanged during the interviews, due to which I could not be appointed. Yogi government has removed the interview system and appointments are now being made with complete honesty. In earlier governments, those who paid money used to get jobs, whereas today, students who study and work hard are getting opportunities."

Aradhana Chaudhary, a resident of Saharanpur and a Homeopathic Pharmacist, stated, "My entire family feels proud after receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister. The entire process remained fair and nothing was done through any wrongful means."

Similarly, Prinsi Gupta, who was selected, stated, "I got the job based on my hard work. Receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister is a very special moment." She thanked the Chief Minister for this.

More Candidates Receive Appointments

Meanwhile, Homeopathic Pharmacist Pallavi Devi stated, "I had been preparing for two years. Today, I have received the fruits of my hard work. I found the entire appointment process to be fair."

Dr. Safia Bano, a resident of Gorakhpur, has been selected for the post of Lecturer Unani. She stated that the recruitment process was completed within 15 months. She expressed great happiness at receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister. She stated, "Work is being carried out honestly in the Yogi government and appointments are being completed with complete fairness."