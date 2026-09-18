CM Yogi Adityanath, Bhupender Yadav Review NCR Air Pollution Plan, Focus On EVs, Industrial Emissions & Dust Control | X

Lucknow, September 18: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a high-level meeting on air quality management at Chief Minister’s residence on Friday. During the meeting, officials reviewed measures and action plans to prevent air pollution in eight districts of Uttar Pradesh connected to the NCR, including Noida, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bulandshahr.

After the meeting, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the meeting covered vehicle pollution issues, including old vehicles, the new EV Policy, electric buses, mandatory pollution certificates, and aggregator vehicles. During the review of industrial pollution, it was informed that nearly 80 percent of industries have installed OCEMS (Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System) and air pollution control devices. Action is being taken to implement these systems in the remaining industries as well.

The Union Minister said discussions were also held on an action plan for mechanized and deep cleaning to address dust pollution. Consensus was reached on conducting consultation programs with various departments and stakeholders for the effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules and Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules. Under NCAP, Lucknow secured first place in the clean air survey of 130 cities across the country. Other cities in the state, including Agra, also performed well. Union Minister congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for exceeding plantation targets under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

He said that after meetings with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meetings will also be held with the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Punjab to further strengthen pollution control efforts. Coordination is also underway at the Union Ministry of Agriculture level with agriculture ministers from various states on stubble management. More than 30 meetings have been held since last December on controlling air pollution in the NCR. The Commission has held meetings with local bodies and public representatives in 63 small cities and issued directions to appoint nodal officers. Public cooperation and media awareness also have an important role in making this campaign successful.

Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rajesh Verma and senior officials from various departments of the Government of Uttar Pradesh were also present at the meeting.