Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Makes Attendants Mandatory In School Vehicles Carrying Children Aged 12 Or Below

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools to deploy attendants in vehicles carrying children aged 12 or below and ensure stricter transport safety checks | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, August 8, 2026: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued stringent directions regarding the safety of schoolchildren travelling in school vehicles. The Chief Minister has directed that regular inspections of school vehicles be conducted, and Transport Commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan has issued a letter to the managements of all schools across the state outlining the mandatory safety measures.

According to the letter, school vehicles carrying children aged 12 years or below must mandatorily have an attendant to assist children in boarding and alighting safely. The letter states that any negligence concerning the safety of children will not be tolerated and that schools must work with seriousness and sensitivity to ensure their safety.

Mandatory Safety Measures For Schools

The directions further state that educational institutions must ensure character verification and regular health check-ups of drivers operating school vehicles. School managements have also been instructed to appoint an attendant in every vehicle carrying children aged 12 years or below.

The school’s transport in-charge has been made responsible for conducting monthly inspections of vehicle safety standards and equipment, including first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, and emergency alarms, and for ensuring that these remain functional and updated.

Schools have also been directed to pay attention to the validity of fitness certificates, permits, insurance policies, and other related documents of school vehicles. The use of unfit vehicles for transporting children has been prohibited.

Transport Department To Conduct Inspections

The Transport Commissioner stated that the department will conduct regular inspections of school vehicles to ensure compliance with the prescribed safety standards. He warned that strict action would be taken in cases of negligence or violations of the safety norms.