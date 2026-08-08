Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Showers Flowers On Kanwar Pilgrims In Meerut, Reviews Security And Facilities | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on Kanwar pilgrims in Meerut during the Shravan Kanwar Yatra while reviewing security and administrative arrangements | ANI

Meerut, August 8, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showered flower petals on Kanwar pilgrims in Meerut on Friday on the Dashami Tithi of the holy month of Shravan, describing the Kanwar Yatra as an example of devotion, dedication, social unity, national integration, and harmony.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Meerut MP Arun Govil and other public representatives, welcomed Shiva devotees participating in the annual pilgrimage and offered floral tributes to them. Flower petals were also showered from a helicopter along parts of the Kanwar route.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on Kanwariyas from the stage as a helicopter rains petals from above in Meerut, UP. https://t.co/dO60S1OW95 pic.twitter.com/BSF7eTlsGC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 8, 2026

Helicopter Survey Of Kanwar Route

Before reaching the programme venue, Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route by helicopter. He directed administrative officials to ensure proper security arrangements, crowd management, and facilities for Kanwar pilgrims travelling through the region.

The Kanwar Yatra has drawn large numbers of devotees carrying Ganga water from Haridwar for Jalabhishek at Shiva temples across western Uttar Pradesh. The atmosphere in Meerut and other districts resonated with chants of “Har-Har Bam-Bam” as pilgrims proceeded towards their destinations.

Cultural Processions Mark The Event

Tableaux taken out during the Kanwar Yatra depicted various forms associated with Lord Shiva, including representations of Kartikeya, Ganesha, and Shiva’s ganas. Devotees were seen dancing and participating enthusiastically in the religious procession, while many attendees recorded the celebrations on their mobile phones.

Addressing journalists, the Chief Minister said the Kanwar Yatra was moving towards its peak during the month of Shravan. He stated that lakhs of devotees from Uttar Pradesh as well as neighbouring states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, were participating in the pilgrimage.

Security And Facilities Emphasised

Yogi Adityanath said the state government had made extensive arrangements for the safety and convenience of pilgrims. He said district administrations, police personnel, magistrates, and other officials were working in coordination to maintain security and facilitate the movement of devotees.

He also acknowledged the role of social and charitable organisations that have set up camps along the route to provide food, water, medical assistance, and other facilities to Kanwar pilgrims.

The Chief Minister further said that flower showers from helicopters would continue during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and around the Shivratri period as part of the state government’s gesture towards the devotees.

Among those present on the occasion were Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee, state ministers Somendra Tomar and Dinesh Khatik, Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia, Legislative Council Member Ashwini Tyagi, former MLA Sangeet Som, BJP leader Sunil Bharala, and other public representatives.