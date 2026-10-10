Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Delivers 1,900 Food Packets To Flood-Hit Lucknow Residents By Boat

Relief teams in Lucknow are delivering food, ration and drinking water by boat to families in waterlogged neighbourhoods as the administration steps up sanitation and mosquito-control measures | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, October 9, 2026: Relief and rescue operations are continuing in areas of Lucknow grappling with waterlogging due to the rising water level of the Gomti river, under the directions of the Yogi government. Teams of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation are working to deliver food, ration and safe drinking water to affected families, while also ensuring sanitation and public health measures. On Friday, Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar visited various affected areas, including Faizullaganj and Gulmi Khera, to inspect relief operations and directed the concerned officials to ensure necessary arrangements.

Relief Supplies Delivered By Boat

In view of the difficulties in accessing waterlogged areas, relief materials are being transported to residents by boat. With the support of private organisations, Municipal Corporation teams distributed around 500 to 600 packets of cooked food, along with raw and dry ration. Relief supplies were delivered to several affected areas under Zones 3 and 6, including Hayat Nagar, Barawan Kala, Tand Khera, Sukhlal Khera, Munnu Khera, Daulat Khera, Laxmi Hospital Wali Gali and Gulmi Khera.

The Municipal Corporation teams distributed a total of 1,900 food packets and bottles of drinking water during the morning and evening shifts. The administration is prioritising the timely supply of food and safe drinking water to affected families.

Officials Oversee Relief Operations

In Zone 3, Zonal Officer Ajit Rai, Zonal Sanitary Officer Sachin Saxena and Executive Engineer Najmi Muzaffar supervised relief operations. In Zone 6, Zonal Officer Amarjeet Singh Yadav, Zonal Sanitary Officer Rakesh Kumar and Executive Engineer Ashok Yadav reviewed the arrangements.

Around 70 personnel were deployed at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University to manage relief supplies. Over the past two days, the staff unloaded incoming food supplies and loaded them onto tractors, facilitating their transportation to affected areas.

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Drone Spraying To Control Mosquitoes

To curb mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of infectious diseases following waterlogging, anti-larval spraying was carried out using drones in Loharamau and Daud Nagar. The campaign is set to be expanded once the water level stabilises. Plans are underway to deploy three drones from Saturday to cover a larger number of affected areas.

Municipal Corporation teams continue to work on relief distribution, sanitation, public health protection and other essential arrangements.