 Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates 8 BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha
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Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates 8 BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

Eight BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh—Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar—were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. Yogi Adityanath congratulated them and expressed confidence in their contribution to national development and Viksit Bharat.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 05:40 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates 8 BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated eight BJP candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and wished them a successful tenure | X

Lucknow, October 9, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all BJP candidates on their unopposed election from Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections-2026.

Eight BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed

The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar from Uttar Pradesh. All eight candidates were elected unopposed. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all of them.

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Contribution To Nation's Progress

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that all the unopposed members would make a significant contribution to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's resolve for 'Viksit Bharat' and accelerating the nation's progress. They would also enhance the dignity of the Upper House.

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to all of them for a bright tenure.

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