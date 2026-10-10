Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves ₹265 Crore Airport-Like Bus Terminal In Lucknow

Lucknow’s upcoming integrated bus terminal in Vrindavan Yojana will feature electric bus charging infrastructure, passenger lounges, ticket counters, restaurants and commercial facilities | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, October 9, 2026: At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, it was decided to develop an integrated city bus terminal and commercial area facilities at P-4 parking in Vrindavan Yojana, Lucknow, under the PPP mode. The project's total cost will be approximately Rs 265 crore. This will add a terminal for electric bus operations in the city and give passengers access to modern facilities. The terminal, equipped with modern amenities, will be designed to give passengers an airport-like experience.

Dedicated Terminal For Electric Buses

Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said 116 electric buses are currently operating from the Dubagga depot in Lucknow. In addition, the process to operate 300 more electric buses is underway. He said the decision was taken because the proposed buses need an additional dedicated terminal.

Project Cost And Development Model

The Directorate of Urban Transport will implement the project. It will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. Of the estimated project cost, Rs 60 crore will be spent on the bus terminal and Rs 205 crore on the development of commercial facilities. The cost of land is not included in this amount. The total area of the project is approximately 7.06 acres.

Modern Facilities For Passengers

The terminal will have bus bays, bus parking, charging infrastructure for electric buses, repair facilities, staff restrooms, administrative offices and security rooms. Passengers will also have access to ticket counters, an inquiry centre, waiting lounges and luggage storage facilities. In addition, the project will develop restaurants, coffee shops, fast-food outlets, commercial shops, medical stores, banks, ATMs, public toilets, water ATMs, a taxi stand and public parking within the premises. The project will also include firefighting arrangements.

Maintenance And Operational Responsibilities

According to the Cabinet decision, the Directorate of Urban Transport will grant final approval for the design, drawings and specifications. After constructing the bus terminal, the developer will transfer it to the Directorate of Urban Transport free of cost. However, the responsibility for the operation and management of the terminal and its ancillary facilities will remain with the developer. The bus terminal must be maintained for 35 years, while the infrastructure for commercial facilities must be maintained for 90 years.