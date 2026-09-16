Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Enhances Financial Powers Of Engineers To Speed Up Construction And Development Works

Engineers across Uttar Pradesh will get greater financial authority to approve works within prescribed limits and accelerate project execution | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 15, 2026: At the Cabinet meeting held Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s residence, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet approved a proposal to enhance the financial powers of engineers in Uttar Pradesh’s engineering departments to ensure swift, effective execution of works. This decision will speed up construction and make it easier to get approvals from higher authorities for minor works.

Under Financial Rules Compilation, Volume-1, financial powers have been delegated to engineers of engineering departments. Government orders have revised and enhanced these powers from time to time. At present, financial powers are determined in accordance with the government order issued by Finance (Accounts) Section-2. This arrangement has remained in force for more than 31 years.

Due to the significant increase in construction materials, labour, and services, we are having difficulty executing works under the existing financial powers. Even for small construction works, approval had to be obtained from higher levels, delaying project implementation.

Benefits To Extend Across Departments

Under the proposal, the limits of delegated financial powers granted to engineers of the Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, Minor Irrigation Department, Rural Engineering Department and other engineering departments will be enhanced. This will enable engineers to approve and advance works more conveniently within the prescribed financial limits at their own level.

With the reduced need to repeatedly obtain approvals from higher authorities for construction works, the pace of development projects is expected to improve significantly.

Rising Costs Prompt Revision

Rising costs of construction materials, labour, and services have made it difficult to execute works under the financial powers fixed in 1995. In view of this, the need for revising the financial powers was felt.

The government's decision aims to address practical difficulties in executing construction works and to ensure timely project completion.

The decision is expected to accelerate the implementation of road, irrigation, rural development and other construction projects across the state. By expanding the limits of delegated financial powers, the decision-making process at the departmental level is expected to become more effective.