Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Approves ₹200-Crore-Plus Ethanol Plant At Closed Chhata Sugar Mill In Mathura

The proposed ethanol plant at Chhata Sugar Mill in Mathura will produce up to 3.96 crore litres annually and create employment opportunities | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 15, 2026: The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the proposal to establish an ethanol plant at the closed Chhata Sugar Mill in Mathura. Sugarcane Development Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that this extension plant, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, will operate for 11 months in a year.

Plant To Produce 3.96 Crore Litres

He said that the mill had been closed 19 years ago. During the Samajwadi Party government, not even one rupee was paid towards it. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 3.96 crore litres. After the sugarcane crushing season ends, ethanol will also be produced from maize and paddy.

Project To Generate Employment

The location of Chhata Sugar Mill, about 40 minutes away from Noida International Airport, is also being considered significant for the project. There are possibilities for developing warehouses and other facilities here. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for thousands of people in the region.