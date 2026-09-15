Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Approves ₹1,008.67-Crore Chitrakoot Link Expressway To Boost Bundelkhand-Chitrakoot Connectivity

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a 15.172-km six-lane expressway to improve connectivity between Bundelkhand and Chitrakoot Dham | File Photo

Lucknow, September 15, 2026: The Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the revised proposal for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway. A total of Rs 1,008.67 crore will be spent on the construction of this access-controlled six-lane greenfield expressway.

The entire cost of the project will be borne by the State Government. No financial participation from the Central Government has been proposed in the project.

Expressway To Be 15.172 Km Long

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be 15.172 kilometres long. It will be constructed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The Expenditure Finance Committee had evaluated the cost of the revised proposal for capital expenditure components, which has now been approved by the Cabinet. Following approval of the project, the process for selection of the construction agency will begin.

Global bids will be invited for this purpose. After completion of the selection process, the construction work of the expressway will be taken forward.

Connectivity And Tourism To Improve

The construction of the Chitrakoot Link Expressway is expected to make travel easier and faster from the starting point of Bundelkhand to Chitrakoot Dham. This will provide better transportation facilities to travellers coming from remote areas.

As an access-controlled six-lane expressway, it will offer passengers the benefit of smooth and organised travel. Chitrakoot Dham is an important destination from religious and tourism perspectives. The construction of the expressway will improve connectivity for devotees and tourists visiting the site.

It is expected to accelerate tourism activities and promote the economic development of the region. The project can also play an important role in the development of Bundelkhand.