Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Approves 23 Proposals, Including ₹1,008.67-Crore Expressway, Smart Schools And Ex-Agniveer Quota

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a Cabinet meeting that cleared 23 proposals covering infrastructure, education, jobs and public welfare | X - PTI

Lucknow, September 15, 2026: At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Chief Minister’s residence on Tuesday, 23 important proposals related to development and public welfare were approved. The decisions included proposals such as the Chitrakoot Link Expressway, developing council schools into smart schools, promoting the toy industry, providing affordable loans to farmers, and reserving seats for ex-Agniveers in government recruitment.

The meeting also took decisions related to infrastructure, education, employment, agriculture, healthcare and industrial development. Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna shared details of the approved proposals at a press conference.

Chitrakoot Link Expressway Approved

The Cabinet approved the revised project proposal to develop the Chitrakoot Link Expressway. The 15.172-km-long, access-controlled, six-lane greenfield expressway will be constructed in EPC mode. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,008.67 crore, which the state government will bear entirely. The state will invite a global bid to select the construction agency. The project is expected to improve travel from Bundelkhand to Chitrakoot Dham and boost tourism.

Council Schools To Become Smart Schools

The proposal to develop council primary schools under the Basic Education Council as smart schools was also approved. This will help improve the education system in government primary schools and provide students with modern educational facilities.

The government decided to provide long-term loans to small and marginal farmers at a concessional interest rate under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana. Through the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Gram Vikas Bank Limited, farmers will be provided loans of up to Rs 6 lakh for a long period at an annual interest rate of 6%. This will help farmers get financial assistance at affordable rates for agricultural and rural needs.

Reservation For Ex-Agniveers

The Yogi Cabinet approved a proposal to reserve 20% of posts for ex-Agniveers in the direct recruitment of Uttar Pradesh Jail Wardens. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide ex-Agniveers 20% horizontal reservation and relaxation in the age limit in the direct recruitment of Enforcement Constables (Transport). These decisions will provide government employment opportunities to youth who have completed their military service.

The Cabinet decided to provide cashless treatment to Provincial Armed Constabulary (PRD) volunteers and their dependent family members under the Mukhyamantri PRD Cashless Chikitsa Yojana. This will provide financial relief to PRD personnel and their families during treatment.

The Cabinet meeting approved the Uttar Pradesh Toy Manufacturing Promotion Policy-2025. The policy will help promote the toy manufacturing industry in the state, attract investment and increase employment opportunities.

Other Important Decisions

Industrial Development And Employment

The proposal to increase the limits of financial powers of officials under the financial rules for the speedy and effective execution of works in the engineering departments of Uttar Pradesh was approved.

Approval was given for the establishment of a 120 KLPD ethanol production plant through concession-cum-lease by Chhata Sugar Company Limited of Uttar Pradesh State Sugar Corporation Limited in Mathura district.

Approval was given to a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government, Department of Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh, and WorldFish for the implementation of the WorldFish project in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Security And Administration

Approval was given for the free allocation of approximately 65 acres of barren land in Village Pure Lal Khan, located in Milkipur tehsil of Ayodhya, to the Government of India for establishing a Regional Centre of the National Security Guard (NSG).

A proposal was approved to provide exemption from effective stamp duty and registration fees on tenancy/lease deeds for a period of up to 10 years.

Rural Development And Public Welfare

Approval was given to amendments in the policy relating to the establishment of Automated Testing Stations (ATS) for testing vehicles to ensure the technical fitness of vehicles in the state.

The proposal to increase the duty allowance rate for volunteers of the Provincial Armed Guard (PRD) was approved.

A decision was taken to provide an additional margin money of Rs 25 per quintal to fair price shop dealers in the state, based on the quantity of foodgrains distributed.

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