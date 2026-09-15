CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's Green Mobility Push Gains Pace As Noida E-Bus Depot Completes Strong Run With 100 Buses | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 15: The impact of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for green mobility and modern public transport is continuously being reflected in the operational performance (revenue) of the Noida Electric Bus Depot. During the first 13 days of September, the depot's 100 e-buses operated a total of 2.96 lakh kilometres, served more than 1.99 lakh passengers, and generated revenue of over Rs 61.75 lakh. During this period, better average daily performance was recorded compared to August in terms of per-bus daily operations, passenger numbers, and earnings.

After the commencement of regular operations, from June 20 to September 13, 2026, the e-buses of all three authorities operated for a total distance of more than 15.12 lakh kilometres. During this period, more than 7.18 lakh passengers availed themselves of the e-bus service, generating revenue of over Rs 2.24 crore.

According to officials of the Noida Electric Bus Depot, during the 11 days from June 20 to June 30, 100 e-buses operated for 1.47 lakh kilometres, served 28,053 passengers, and generated revenue of Rs 9.07 lakh. In July, operations increased to 4.79 lakh kilometres, passenger numbers reached 1.50 lakh, and revenue rose to Rs 47.93 lakh. In August, the buses covered 5.89 lakh kilometres and served 3.40 lakh passengers. Revenue of more than Rs 1.05 crore was generated during the month. In the first 13 days of September alone, operations of 2.96 lakh kilometres, 1.99 lakh passengers, and revenue of Rs 61.75 lakh were recorded.

Compared to 190.21 kilometres per bus per day in August, this increased to 227.78 kilometres in September. Similarly, the number of passengers per bus per day increased from 109.79 to 153.68, while earnings per bus per day rose from Rs 3,414.86 to Rs 4,750.20. Revenue per kilometre also increased from Rs 17.95 to Rs 20.85. Across all four periods combined, from June 20 to September 13, total operations exceeded 15.12 lakh kilometres, while 7.18 lakh passengers availed themselves of the e-bus service. During this period, total revenue of Rs 2.24 crore was generated.

The 50 buses of the Noida Authority operated for 1.50 lakh kilometres during the first 13 days of September and served more than 1.04 lakh passengers. Revenue of Rs 31.45 lakh was generated during this period. Per bus per day, operations stood at 231.17 kilometres, passenger count at 160.14, and earnings at Rs 4,839.17. Revenue per kilometre also reached Rs 20.93. A significant increase in daily operations and passenger numbers was recorded compared to August.

The 25 buses of the Greater Noida Authority covered 77,110 kilometres during the first 13 days of September and transported 53,194 passengers. This generated revenue of Rs 16.17 lakh. Per bus per day, operations stood at 237.26 kilometres and passenger numbers at 163.67. Revenue per kilometre was recorded at Rs 20.98, while earnings per bus per day stood at Rs 4,978.15. Among all three authorities, Greater Noida ranked first in terms of kilometres operated per bus per day, passenger numbers, revenue per kilometre, and earnings per bus per day.

The 25 buses of the Yamuna Authority operated for 68,749 kilometres during the first 13 days of September and served 42,497 passengers. Revenue of Rs 14.11 lakh was generated during this period. Per bus per day, operations stood at 211.54 kilometres, passenger numbers at 130.76, and earnings per bus per day at Rs 4,344.32. Revenue per kilometre was recorded at Rs 20.54, reflecting the strengthening use of e-bus services in the area as well.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Noida Electric Bus Depot and flagged off the e-buses in June 2026, taking a significant step towards promoting clean, safe, and convenient public transport in the NCR. His vision is to strengthen connectivity to Jewar Airport while linking the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority areas through green mobility.

Command centre to be established in Noida, live monitoring to be undertaken

According to UPSRTC Headquarters, Lucknow, preparations are also underway to establish a command centre in Noida for electric buses associated with all three authorities. A proposal for this has already been sent to the government. The proposed control room, which will operate round the clock, will enable live monitoring of e-buses. This will help maintain continuous oversight of bus operations, routes, and services, while also facilitating the provision of better and more organised public transport facilities to passengers.