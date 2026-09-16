Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Approves ₹300 Crore To Develop 14,429 Government Primary Schools As Smart Schools

Uttar Pradesh has approved a ₹300-crore initiative to expand smart classes and digital learning facilities across 14,429 government primary schools | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 15, 2026: Yogi government has taken a major step to further strengthen digital education in government primary schools of Uttar Pradesh.

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government designated Shreetron India Limited as the executing agency to develop government primary schools as 'Smart Schools'.

UP Cabinet has decided to develop 14,429 primary schools as Smart Schools against the approved amount of Rs 300 crore. The state will establish smart classes in these schools in a phased manner.

The state government has been continuously working to expand digital facilities in Basic Education. At present, smart class facilities are available in more than 32,000 schools, ICT labs in more than 15,000 schools and digital libraries in 1,129 schools. In addition, tablets have already been provided to more than 2 lakh 61 thousand teachers.

The government aims to provide children in government schools with better opportunities for quality, modern education through digital means. The Yogi government started smart classes in Uttar Pradesh primary schools in 2021, and their formal operation began in the 2022-23 academic session.

Through smart classes, children are benefiting from digital means to understand subjects. Now, the decision to develop primary schools as Smart Schools will further expand this system.

Smart Classes In 14,429 Schools

According to the Cabinet decision, primary schools under the Basic Education Department will be developed as 'Smart Schools'. For this, smart classes will be established in 14,429 primary schools against the approved amount of Rs 300 crore.

The work of establishing smart classes will be carried out through a competitive tender as per rules. For this, a proposed rate of Rs 2,07,910 per school, including sanitation charges and GST, has been fixed. If the tender process yields a lower rate per school, more primary schools can be developed as Smart Schools within the approved total amount of Rs 300 crore.

Phased Expansion Of Digital Facilities

Smart classes and ICT labs will be established in council schools in a phased manner, based on student numbers and enrolment. Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme of the Government of India, smart classes and ICT labs will also be established in schools with high enrolment in a phased manner under the Digital Initiative Program in government upper primary schools.

Developing primary schools as Smart Schools will enable children to benefit from modern technology along with the traditional teaching system. Smart classes and ICT labs will help make students' learning more effective and interesting. Digital libraries will also provide children with additional digital resources for learning.

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The Yogi government prioritises providing children across the state with better, modern, technology-based education. The continuous expansion of digital resources in government schools is part of this commitment, so more and more children can keep pace with changing technology.