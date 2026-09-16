Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Approves 3 New Bus Stations In Siddharthnagar And Hardoi

New bus stations planned at Shohratgarh, Badhni and Sawayajpur are expected to improve passenger connectivity and boost local economic activity | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 15, 2026: The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the construction of bus stations at three locations in the state. The Cabinet has approved the proposal for the free transfer and mutation of Revenue Department land in Shohratgarh and Badhni of Siddharthnagar Assembly constituency, and in Tehsil Sawayajpur of Hardoi district, to the Transport Department for the construction of bus stations.

Bus Stations In Three Locations

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Transport Dayashankar Singh said that, as per the proposal, bus stations are to be constructed in Shohratgarh town and Badhni town of Shohratgarh Assembly constituency in Siddharthnagar district, and in Tehsil Sawayajpur of Hardoi district. For the construction of these bus stations, the identified land of the Revenue Department will be made available to the Transport Department.

Transport Infrastructure To Improve

Dayashankar Singh stated that improved transport facilities will promote social development, improve living standards, and also encourage tourism. Under this infrastructure development, the road network will improve and traffic-related problems will be reduced.

With the construction of these bus stations, people living in and around the towns will get direct and indirect employment opportunities. Along with this, passengers will be provided convenient transport services along with necessary amenities within the bus station premises. The project is expected to promote regional economic development, increase trade and employment opportunities, and strengthen the local economy.