Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Fast-Track Industrial, Infrastructure Projects And Welfare Schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, October 8, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the progress of development projects, industrial investment, energy, skill development, labour welfare and public welfare schemes at the 8th high-level meeting of ‘CM-Samiksha’. The Chief Minister said, "Major projects underway in the state should not be confined merely to procedures, but should be brought to the ground in a time-bound manner. Whether they are officers at the level of Additional Chief Secretary or officers posted in the field, industrial and infrastructure development projects should be completed rapidly on priority. Obstacles related to land acquisition, approvals, tendering and inter-departmental coordination should be resolved immediately."

During the review of expressway projects, it was informed that four tenders have been received for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway and the tender process will be completed in October. For the Farrukhabad, Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link, Jhansi, and Jewar Link Expressways, 80 to 91 per cent of the land is now available. Verification work for the Meerut-Haridwar, Vindhya and Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur Expressways is complete, and the land acquisition process is moving forward.

Expressway Land Acquisition Reviewed

The Chief Minister sought the latest status from the concerned District Magistrates and directed them to expedite the remaining land-related work.

The meeting also reviewed the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Greater Noida. Of the 323 hectares, 301 hectares are in possession. The Chief Minister directed that the necessary processes for industrial and logistics projects be completed rapidly.

Working Women’s Hostels To Be Expedited

While reviewing progress on working women’s hostels to increase women’s labour force participation, the Chief Minister directed that their construction be expedited. He stated, "Along with construction of the hostels, a good and useful policy should also be prepared for their effective operation."

During the review of the Zero Poverty campaign, it was informed that out of the 12.50 lakh identified families, around 9 lakh have been found eligible for housing. Under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, 30,725 houses have been sanctioned. Under the campaign, officials are working to connect eligible families with worker registration, Ayushman cards, Antyodaya cards, skill training, and employment.

Benefits To Reach Eligible Families

He said that merely identifying eligible families under the campaign is not enough; the government must ensure every eligible family receives the benefits of the concerned schemes.

The Chief Minister directed that mandis provide better facilities to farmers. He said, "Proper cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in mandis, waterlogging should not occur, and farmers should not face any kind of inconvenience with their produce. Regular monitoring of mandi premises and necessary arrangements should be ensured."

Power Supply Restoration Directed

In view of the heavy rainfall received in several areas in recent days, the Chief Minister reviewed the power supply situation.

He directed that wherever power supply has been disrupted, it should be restored at the earliest. The toll-free number should remain active 24×7 to resolve consumer complaints promptly. Ensure every consumer receives the correct electricity bill on time.

Directions were given to conduct feeder-wise audits to effectively control power theft and line losses and bring the actual situation to light.

Fire Safety Standards Reviewed

During the fire safety review, the Chief Minister directed that hospitals, medical colleges, and hotels ensure valid fire NOCs. He said the renewal process should be completed before the NOC expires, and fire safety standards should be monitored regularly.

While reviewing 279 Public Works Department projects costing more than Rs 50 crore, the Chief Minister directed that all works be completed on time as per the contract.

Digital Libraries In Gram Panchayats

During the review of digital library progress in Gram Panchayats, it was informed that libraries are being established in 11,350 Gram Panchayats at a cost of Rs 454 crore. 100 per cent of NBT books and 96 per cent of furniture have been delivered, and reading and learning activities have begun in 99 per cent of the libraries.

The Chief Minister directed that the remaining hardware supply be expedited and regular monitoring be carried out through a real-time dashboard.