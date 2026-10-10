Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves Doubling Ayurveda, Unani And Homeopathy Interns’ Stipend To ₹15,000

Uttar Pradesh has increased monthly stipends for 1,714 Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy interns from ₹7,500 to ₹15,000 to support students during compulsory hospital training | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, October 9, 2026: At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a proposal to increase the internship stipend paid to students who have passed the BAMS, BUMS and BHMS examinations from government Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy medical colleges, institutions and universities during their compulsory rotating internship.

Monthly Stipend Doubled

Following the Cabinet's decision, the monthly internship stipend for students pursuing BHMS, BAMS and BUMS internships will be increased from ₹7,500 to ₹15,000, effectively doubling the existing amount. The decision will benefit 588 Ayurveda, 150 Unani and 976 Homeopathy interns.

Interns Assist In Patient Care

Students who pass the BAMS, BUMS and BHMS examinations from government Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy medical colleges, institutions and universities in Uttar Pradesh are required to undergo a rotating internship.

During this period, they assist medical professionals in treating patients at government Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy medical colleges, institutions and universities. Interns also make an important contribution through their daily duties in hospital wards, outpatient departments (OPDs) and night shifts.

Revised Stipend Across Disciplines

At present, students undergoing BHMS internships at Homeopathy medical colleges and hospitals, and BAMS and BUMS internships at Ayurveda and Unani medical colleges and hospitals across the state, receive a monthly stipend of ₹7,500. The Cabinet has now approved an increase in the stipend to ₹15,000 per month.