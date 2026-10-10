UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 24-Hour Response To Public Complaints, Tightens Security Ahead Of Navratri & Chhath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed government and administrative officers to remain sensitive to the general public's problems and give them the highest priority for timely resolution. He instructed senior officers to personally visit the field from Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath Mahaparv, engage directly with the public, and ensure effective arrangements to resolve their problems. Every person who approaches the authorities with a complaint must receive a satisfactory response within 24 hours. The government must regularly review the disposal of public grievances at both the district and government levels.

He further directed that cases related to mutation, land measurement, inheritance, and caste and income certificates must be resolved within the prescribed time limit. Undisputed revenue cases must be resolved within a maximum of 15 days, and a list of pending cases must be made public in every tehsil. The concerned officer must be held accountable if work is not completed within the prescribed time limit.

The Chief Minister also emphasized strict action under the zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

During a review meeting held on Friday through video conferencing with senior government and administrative officers, the Chief Minister reviewed the state's law and order situation, preparations for upcoming festivals, and issues related to public welfare. He made it clear that no one should be negligent at any level on security, smooth traffic movement, and public amenities during the festivals.

The Chief Minister said, "Every officer, from the beat constable to the Superintendent of Police, must discharge their responsibilities with complete promptness and honesty. Traffic congestion must not arise in towns and cities, and the general public must not face any inconvenience. From Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath Mahaparv, senior police officers at the zone and range levels, along with Superintendents of Police, must personally tour their respective areas, participate in patrolling and establish direct communication with the public. An active police presence must be ensured in sensitive areas and crowded places."

Prioritizing women's safety, the Chief Minister directed that Mission Shakti centers established at every police station be operated effectively. Along with prompt action on women's complaints, they must be provided with necessary assistance, counseling and legal support.

He also directed intensive checking drives against those indulging in stunt driving and intensified action by Anti-Romeo Squads to ensure the safety of women and girls.

The Chief Minister directed, "Adequate availability of fertilizers be ensured for farmers and that effective measures be taken to prevent black marketing. No cooperative society should remain without fertilizer stocks due to a shortage. District Magistrates must inform the Agriculture Department promptly about fertilizer allocation requirements in accordance with local needs."

He also directed that shelters for destitute cattle be properly arranged, eligible families be provided benefits under housing schemes, and problems related to road cutting be resolved by October 31.

Emphasizing relief in line with rules for people affected by excessive rainfall, the Chief Minister directed that complete information on rain-related damage and relief distribution be provided to the Relief Commissioner’s Office within the next 48 hours. Families whose houses have been completely damaged must be provided benefits under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme. He also called for effective measures to minimize incidents of human-wildlife conflict.

Reviewing preparations for the peaceful and harmonious celebration of upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister directed robust arrangements for devotees' safety, cleanliness, and smooth movement during Sharadiya Navratri, commencing on October 11, Durga Ashtami on October 18, Mahanavami on October 19, and Vijayadashami on October 20. Additional personnel must be deployed at all major Devi temples, including Vindhyachal Dham (Mirzapur), Devipatan Shaktipeeth (Balrampur), Siddhapeeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi (Saharanpur), and Maa Lalita Devi Shaktipeeth, Naimisharanya (Sitapur). These locations must have uninterrupted power supply and surveillance through CCTV cameras.

The Chief Minister said, "Special vigilance was necessary from Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath Mahaparv. Ensuring that all festivals are celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere is the administration's and police's collective responsibility. Peace committee meetings must be organized at police station, police outpost and district levels, and continuous communication must be maintained with religious leaders, organizing committees and local residents. Police patrolling must be intensified in sensitive areas."

He added that adequate security arrangements must be made at Durga Puja pandals, and DJs must conform to prescribed standards. The height of idols must be kept within safe limits. Adequate security arrangements must be made at effigy-burning sites on Vijayadashami, and strict action must be taken against anti-social elements attempting to disturb the atmosphere.

He directed, "Hanging and loose electrical wires along procession and idol-immersion routes be repaired, dilapidated poles and transformers be inspected, and damaged roads, culverts and potholes be repaired. Ensure adequate lighting, cleanliness, and removal of encroachments along the routes. The Urban Development and Housing Department must undertake special cleaning and beautification drives in cities. Strong barricading, warning signs, boats, skilled divers and Water Police must be deployed at idol-immersion sites."

The Chief Minister said, "Medical camps, ambulances, fire tenders and medical teams must be available along procession and immersion routes. Establish lost-and-found centers, assistance centers, and public address systems at fairs and immersion sites. CCTV cameras and drones must monitor major locations, and social media must also be closely monitored. Shops selling meat and liquor must not be allowed along procession and immersion routes."

He stated, "The Transport Department must operate additional buses for the convenience of passengers and maintain cleanliness at bus stations. In view of crowds and vehicular movement, arrangements must be made for smooth traffic flow, effective diversions and adequate parking."

The Chief Minister emphasized that authorities must deal strictly with elements disrupting peace and law and order.