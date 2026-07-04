Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi International Cricket Stadium Nears Completion; 92 Per Cent Work Done On ₹400 Crore Shiv-Themed Venue

Construction of the Shiv-themed International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi has reached 92%, with completion expected by September | X

Lucknow, July 4, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is continuously taking effective steps to provide better facilities for sports and sportspersons. Under his visionary approach and strong leadership, sports infrastructure is developing rapidly across the state. In this sequence, the International Cricket Stadium under construction in Varanasi is emerging as a historic achievement.

Being built at a cost of approximately Rs 400 crore, this state-of-the-art stadium has become a symbol of the beginning of a new era in sports development in the state. Ninety-two per cent of the construction work has been completed, and the stadium will soon provide world-class facilities to players and cricket enthusiasts.

This project is a testament to Uttar Pradesh's growing sporting capabilities. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is reaching new heights in the field of sports. The stadium will not only open new opportunities for players from Purvanchal but will also establish Uttar Pradesh with a stronger identity on the national and international sporting map.

Shiv-Themed Stadium Design

The most distinctive feature of this International Cricket Stadium is its unique Shiv theme, which gives it a distinct identity among cricket stadiums in the country. The stadium's Media Centre/North Pavilion is being designed in the shape of Bhagwan Shiv's Damru. The floodlights are being installed in the form of a Trishul. The entrance gate is based on the Belpatra theme, while the roof is being designed in the shape of a crescent moon. This effort to blend Kashi's cultural and spiritual heritage with modern architecture will provide the stadium with a unique identity.

With a seating capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators, the stadium is being developed in accordance with modern facilities and global standards. The complex includes an international-standard main cricket ground and a full-sized practice ground.

This will provide an excellent environment for hosting national and international matches as well as for the training and skill development of players. At present, the construction work is in its final phase and is expected to be completed by September.

World-Class Facilities Planned

The stadium incorporates all essential world-class facilities for players, match officials, media representatives, broadcasting agencies and spectators. These include state-of-the-art dressing rooms, a modern pavilion, advanced media and broadcasting facilities, parking space for 1,500 vehicles, a high-capacity floodlighting system, a modern security system, advanced electrical and fire safety management, and high-quality spectator amenities.

With these facilities, the stadium has every potential to be counted among the country's premier cricket stadiums.

Another major achievement of this ambitious project is that it is being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) from its accumulated funds. The stadium is being built at a cost of approximately Rs 400 crore. It reflects the financial self-reliance, institutional capability and strong commitment of the UPCA towards the overall development of cricket in the state.

The project demonstrates that if sports institutions work with a visionary approach and effective utilisation of resources, world-class sports infrastructure can be developed.

Government Support Highlighted

The contribution of the Yogi government has been extremely significant in turning this project into reality. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government extended strong support to the stadium project at every level. The state government provided land on lease for a period of approximately 90 years for the construction of the stadium, giving the project a strong foundation.

In addition, all administrative permissions and necessary approvals related to the project were granted in a time-bound manner, enabling the construction work to progress rapidly without any major obstacles.

The greatest hallmark of the Yogi government's working style has been quick decision-making and time-bound implementation, and this project is a clear example of that. Through the Chief Minister's Rapid Development Fund, an electricity substation was established near the stadium, and power supply was ensured within just four months.

This step has not only accelerated the construction work but will also prove extremely important for the smooth operation of the stadium in the future. Continuous coordination between the Varanasi administration and the state government has played a key role in advancing the project within the stipulated timeline.

Boost For Sports Tourism

This stadium will not merely be a sports complex but will become the focal point of the future of cricket across the entire Purvanchal region. Lakhs of youth from Varanasi and other parts of Purvanchal will have access to world-class training, practice facilities and a competitive sporting environment within their own region.

This will provide emerging talent from the region with better opportunities to reach the national and international levels.

In addition, by hosting international and national cricket tournaments, the stadium will give Varanasi a new identity on the global sporting map. The growth of sporting activities will promote sports tourism, providing fresh momentum to local employment, the hotel industry, transport, trade and the regional economy.

UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee stated that 92 per cent of the construction work of the cricket stadium has been completed. He noted that the project is an outstanding example of successful coordination among the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Varanasi administration.

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He added that it will be established as a lasting legacy that will provide a new direction to sports development, youth empowerment and cricket culture in the state for the coming decades.