UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision Takes Shape As Facilities Improve On The Sacred Route

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Ayodhya: Extensive development work at six major ashrams located on the 84-Kosi Parikrama Route has been completed to improve facilities for devotees visiting the city of Lord Ram. Under an initiative of the Tourism Department, these ashrams have been equipped with modern amenities at a cost of Rs 20.64 crore. This will provide pilgrims with better accommodation, food and drinking water facilities.

Under the project, extensive construction work was carried out at Shravan Kumar Ashram, Astik Ashram, Rishi Chyavan Ashram, Medha Rishi Ashram, Shri Bandhu Baba Ashram and Maharshi Bamdev Ashram. Construction of rest houses, toilets, drinking water facilities, food stalls, pillars, entrance gates, signages and seating interpretation walls has been completed at these sites. The work was undertaken by Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and began on May 30, 2023.

Manoj Sharma, Project Manager of UP Projects Corporation Limited in Ayodhya, said that the project has been successfully completed.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project has emerged as a symbol of the blend of faith and modern facilities. Lakhs of devotees travelling on the 84-Kosi Parikrama Route will now have access to comfortable rest facilities, clean toilets, safe drinking water and local food at these ashrams. Through the interpretation walls, devotees will also be able to easily learn about the religious and historical significance of these sacred sites.

According to Tourism Department officials, the development work will give a new boost to religious tourism. Ayodhya Dham already attracts devotees from across India and abroad due to the Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi, Naya Ghat and other sacred sites. The development of the 84-Kosi pilgrimage route will make these ashrams even more attractive. Pilgrims will now have the opportunity to stop and rest at these ashrams during long journeys and strengthen their spiritual experience.

The structures developed at these ashrams are environment-friendly and tourist-friendly. Beautiful entrance gates, strong pillars, attractive signages and comfortable seating arrangements will enhance the experience of visitors. Food stalls have been set up to provide local and satvik meals, ensuring pilgrims get pure and tasty food. The toilet and drinking water facilities have been developed according to high standards of cleanliness.

The appearance of sacred sites such as Maharshi Bamdev Ashram and Shravan Kumar Ashram has now changed completely. Places that once lacked basic facilities are now equipped with modern infrastructure. This development will not only benefit devotees but will also strengthen the local economy. Shopkeepers, guides and local residents will get employment opportunities.

Following the construction of the Ram Mandir, the development of surrounding areas, roads, lighting, cleanliness and now the renovation of ashrams on the 84-Kosi Route are important steps in this direction. The Tourism Department aims to develop Ayodhya not only as a religious centre but also as a vibrant cultural and tourism hub.

Devotees will now be able to halt at these ashrams and make their journey on the Parikrama Route more comfortable and enjoyable. The completion of this project is another step towards enhancing the grandeur of Ayodhya Dham. Devotees say that facilities have now been added to faith, increasing their enthusiasm to visit the city of Ram Lalla.