Uttar Pradesh: UPTET-2026 Candidate Teachers Get Relief, Special Leave To Be Granted On Examination Dates By Yogi Govt | File Photo

Lucknow, June 30: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant decision to promote the professional development of teachers and strengthen quality education. Serving teachers of the Basic Education Department who are appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2026 will be granted special leave on their respective examination dates. The objective is to ensure that no eligible teacher is deprived of the opportunity to appear for the Teacher Eligibility Test due to official duties.

Government Order Issued

According to a letter issued by Special Secretary Awadhesh Kumar Tiwari to the Director of Education (Basic), the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will conduct the UPTET-2026 on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026.

A large number of serving teachers from the Basic Education Department are expected to appear as candidates. Keeping this in view, the state government has decided, after due consideration, to grant special leave to such teachers on their respective examination days. The Director of Education (Basic) has also been instructed to ensure effective implementation of this decision.

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Implementation Instructions

Copies of the government order have also been forwarded to the Director General of School Education, the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, and all District Basic Education Officers for necessary action. This is to ensure that eligible teachers receive special leave in a timely manner and that no administrative hurdles arise during the conduct of the examination.