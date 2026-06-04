Uttar Pradesh Govt Opens State Teacher Award-2025 Applications; Eligible Teachers Can Apply From June 7

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the State Teacher Award-2025 process to recognise excellence in teaching and school development | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, June 4: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously striving to improve the quality of education and honour outstanding teachers. In this direction, the application process for the State Teacher Award-2025 has been initiated.

Eligible male and female teachers across the state will be able to submit their applications online through the Prerna Portal from June 7 to June 30, 2026.

Applications through Prerna Portal

According to the guidelines issued by Director of Basic Education Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, the application process will be entirely online. Eligible teachers may submit their applications through the Prerna Portal within the stipulated period. No offline applications will be accepted under any circumstances.

Only regularly appointed teachers who have completed a minimum of 15 years of regular service and have at least five years remaining before retirement will be eligible for the State Teacher Award-2025.

Eligibility criteria

Contractual teachers, Shiksha Mitras, retired teachers, and those who have previously received state-level or national-level teacher awards will not be eligible.

The Yogi Government has designed the selection process to be fully transparent and merit-based. Teachers will be evaluated on a 100-point assessment system.

Selection process

Key parameters will include academic achievements, contribution to school development, increase in student enrolment, innovation-driven teaching methods, use of digital resources, improvement in student learning outcomes, presentation skills, and interview performance. This will ensure that only genuinely outstanding teachers receive recognition.

From July 1 to July 20, district-level selection committees will scrutinise, verify, and evaluate the applications and select three best teachers from each district.

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Thereafter, the State Selection Committee will conduct a re-evaluation, presentation, and interview process between August 1 and August 14, following which one outstanding teacher from each district will be selected for the final honour.