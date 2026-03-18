Uttar Pradesh Transforms Education, Ensures Zero Dropouts, Boosts Sanskrit Learning Initiatives | Representational Image

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, even children from poor families can now study in schools equipped with world-class infrastructure. With reforms in the education sector, initiatives like Operation Kayakalp, and the promotion of Sanskrit, a new chapter of prosperity has begun in the state.

Along with this, a new lodging and food scheme for students studying Sanskrit will further enhance the state’s progress. These remarks were made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday while releasing the book “'Nav Nirman ke 9 Varsh'” at Lok Bhavan.

Chief Minister Yogi said that Atal Residential Schools serve as a model for this new system, and on similar lines, CM Composite Schools are being expanded in every district in a phased manner. In the first phase, two schools per district were established last year, and preparations are underway to establish two more this year.

Highlighting education as the foundation of good governance, CM Yogi stated that the visible transformation is the result of planned and effective implementation.

He noted that there was a time when girls attending Basic Education Council schools would go barefoot, study in torn clothes, and even government uniforms became a subject of ridicule. Now the situation has changed, and the state government is providing over 1.6 crore children with two sets of uniforms, school bags, books, shoes, socks and sweaters.

Under Operation Kayakalp, more than 1,36,000 schools have been equipped with essential resources through the joint efforts of public representatives and officials. Surveys and the use of IT tools revealed that girls were not dropping out only due to distance but also because of the lack of basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water.

Based on these findings, separate toilets for boys and girls and proper drinking water facilities have been ensured in schools. Due to these efforts, the dropout rate in the state has now reached zero.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also highlighted efforts toward cheating-free examinations and the construction of grand school buildings under Project Alankar in secondary education. He said that many of us studied in inter colleges, and it is now our responsibility to revive them. The government has undertaken the task of rejuvenating old educational institutions and has restructured the education system with dignity.

Chief Minister Yogi stated that for the first time, scholarships have been introduced for students studying Sanskrit. Whether a student is in Class 6, Purva Madhyama, or Acharya level, scholarships are being provided to all. A new scheme is also being introduced to ensure proper lodging and food arrangements for Sanskrit students.

He emphasized that Sanskrit can play a significant role in the state’s path to prosperity, and the government is taking new initiatives in this direction.