Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Complete Construction Of Maa Vindhyavasini University By May 31

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File/PTI

Mirzapur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the construction work of Maa Vindhyavasini University and directed officials to complete it by May 31.

According to an official statement, the CM also instructed officials to ensure the construction of internal roads and provision of drinking water within the campus.

He asked officials of the construction agency to strictly adhere to quality and timelines under all circumstances.

Adityanath asked the university administration to introduce courses that not only focus on skill development but also connect youth with employment opportunities.

This will benefit the youth of Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and nearby regions. The university administration has sent a requisition for the appointment of Group C employees and directed that action be taken on this at the government level.

Adityanath also inspected the academic and administrative blocks of the university.

After reviewing the construction work, he directed the agency to pay special attention to timeliness and quality.

The government has fulfilled a long-pending demand by establishing a university in the name of Maa Vindhyavasini for the youth of Mirzapur. Any negligence in its construction will not be tolerated, he said.

After planting a maulshree sapling in the university premises, he instructed the administration to coordinate with the Forest Department during the upcoming monsoon season to procure a large number of saplings.

He asked them to conduct a large-scale plantation drive in and around the campus with the participation of teachers, students, and staff.

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