Patiala: ‘Bistar Phoonk Diya?’ Thapar Hostel Fire Video Triggers Jokes As 'Agarbatti' Suspected Behind Blaze

Patiala: A video of a hostel fire in Thapar University, Patiala, has gone viral on social media, showing a room engulfed in flames. According to a Reddit user, the incident occurred in Room 123 of Block B in H Hostel.

The user alleged that the fire started after a student lit an agarbatti in the room. It reportedly fell onto the mattress, which then caught fire.

In the viral video, a student can be seen using a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out the flames.

Meanwhile, netizens shared mixed reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “Laptop bach gaya mera, dad lore fr,” while another questioned the cause, asking, “Is the agarbatti rumor true?" to which a user replied, "Ya, it's true.”

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by u/Puzzleheaded_Mode939 from discussion

in ThaparUniversity

Some users also shared humorous takes, with one commenting, “Bhai tum bhi paper jalaane ka try kr rahe the kya," while another joked, “Sutta phukte phukte bistar phuk dia.”

A few users, however, highlighted safety concerns. One claimed that the fire started after an agarbatti fell from a small temple setup in the room onto the mattress. Another user advised, “If you find a fire in your dorm, hotel, or other multi-unit occupancy, close the door to the fire room… smoke kills, and fire spreads and grows about five times a minute.”

Several others expressed concern over repeated incidents, with a comment reading, “H hostel ke B block mai har saal aag kyun lagti hai?"