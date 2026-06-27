Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: LPG Tanker Driver Burnt Alive In Fiery Toll Plaza Crash In Kaushambi

Firefighters extinguish a massive blaze after an LPG tanker crashed into a toll plaza in Kaushambi | AI Generated Representational Image

Kaushambi, June 26: A devastating accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district claimed the life of an LPG tanker driver after his vehicle crashed into a toll plaza, triggering a massive explosion and fire on Friday. The impact sparked a huge blaze that engulfed the tanker within seconds, leaving the driver trapped inside.

Explosion Triggers Massive Blaze

According to officials, the tanker lost control, rammed into the toll booth and caught fire following a powerful explosion. The flames spread rapidly, creating panic among toll plaza staff and motorists. Fire tenders and police teams rushed to the scene and battled the blaze for hours before bringing it under control.

Also Watch:

Read Also Two Truck Drivers Burn To Death After Head-On Collision Sparks Massive Fire In Gwalior

The intensity of the fire was so severe that the driver's body was completely charred. Officials said only skeletal remains could be recovered from the burnt cabin after the flames were extinguished.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/