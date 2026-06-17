Two Truck Drivers Burn To Death After Head-On Collision Sparks Massive Fire In Gwalior | Fp Photo

​​Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two trucks collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, triggering a massive fire after the diesel tank of one vehicle ruptured. Both trucks were engulfed in flames, and the two drivers were burnt to death.

The accident took place around 2 AM near Phule Ka Pura village under Behat police station limits. Police and villagers rushed to the spot but could not rescue the drivers due to the intense blaze.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Behat police rushed to the scene.

Police personnel and villagers attempted to extinguish the fire and rescue the drivers, but the blaze was so intense that no one could get close to the vehicles.

According to the police, the deceased dumper driver has been identified as 30-year-old Jitendra Singh Gurjar, a resident of Morena. He was driving dumper number RJ-11-GE-3752 from the direction of Datia. Meanwhile, the truck driver, Surendra Singh Gurjar, a resident of Bangroli in Morena district, was heading towards Gwalior in truck number MP-07-ZP-3610.

A dumper coming from the direction of Datia and a truck coming from Gwalior collided head-on near Phule ka Pura.

The impact was so severe that the front sections of both vehicles were badly damaged, trapping the drivers in their cabins.

According to the villagers, "We tried to rescue them along with the police, but the fire kept intensifying. Due to the diesel, the flames were so fierce that no one could approach the vehicles. By the time the fire brigade arrived, it was all over." Forensic Team Collects Evidence

The police have registered a case regarding the deaths and initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident.