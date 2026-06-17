Youth Congress' 'Run for OTF' Marathon Draws Large Crowd In MP's Gwalior; Jitu Patwari, Congress Leaders Join Run | VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of youths, students and Congress workers took part in the 'Run for OTF' marathon organised by the Indian Youth Congress in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The march was held to demand the implementation of a One Time Fee (OTF) system for government recruitment exams, allowing candidates to pay one application fee for multiple exams.

#WATCH | Congress organise 'Run for OTF' marathon in Gwalior, demand 'One Fee, Multiple Exams' system to reduce the financial burden of government job application fees on aspirants#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FressPressMP pic.twitter.com/l2c9xXDfl9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 17, 2026

Videos of the marathon are widely circulating on social media, showing a large number of youths taking part in the run. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari can also be seen running alongside the participants.

Watch the VIDEO below :

ग्वालियर में Jitu patwari ने OTF मैराथन के माध्यम से युवाओं की मांग को बुलंद किया। एक बार फीस, सभी भर्तियों में अवसर यही युवाओं के साथ न्याय है।

युवाओं पर आर्थिक बोझ कम करने और रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ाने की दिशा में OTF व्यवस्था लागू होनी चाहिए। युवाओं के अधिकारों की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/j1p5Z6nzjM — Farmer Rights (@FarmerRightIND) June 17, 2026

The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, former minister Jaivardhan Singh, and National General Secretary Mitendra Darshan Singh, along with several other Congress leaders.

The marathon began from Mela Ground and passed through Gola Ka Mandir, Hazira and Seva Nagar before ending at Phool Bagh Ground, where a public meeting was held.

ग्वालियर की सड़कों पर आज युवाओं का समंदर उमड़ पड़ा है। 🏃🏻



ये तस्वीरें सिर्फ एक मैराथन की नहीं, बल्कि उन लाखों युवाओं की आवाज़ हैं जो हर प्रतियोगी परीक्षा के लिए बार-बार वसूली जाने वाली फीस के खिलाफ संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।@IYC की OTF (One Time Fee) Marathon में प्रदेशभर से पहुंचे… pic.twitter.com/tSRWZwNw8e — MP Congress (@INCMP) June 17, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Jitu Patwari claimed that many students spend nearly ₹40,000 a year on application fees for different government recruitment exams. He said this puts a heavy financial burden on poor and middle-class families.

Watch him speak below :

#WATCH Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari says, "Today, the biggest issue in the country is the future of the youth and their examinations... Ever since PM Modi became the Prime Minister, there have been 90 cases of paper leak... Rahul Gandhi is… https://t.co/zuYkatupdN pic.twitter.com/qEiTnkmq3j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 17, 2026

Jaivardhan Singh also supported the demand, saying candidates should not have to pay application fees repeatedly for different recruitment exams. He said the 'One Fee, Multiple Exams' system would provide relief to lakhs of young job aspirants.

#WATCH Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari participates in the 'Run for OTF' (One Time Fee) marathon organised by the Youth Congress. pic.twitter.com/N4t6bPehUz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 17, 2026

Youth Congress leaders said the OTF campaign has begun from Gwalior and will continue across Madhya Pradesh through foot marches, torch rallies and public awareness programmes. Several Congress MLAs, former ministers and party workers were also present at the event.