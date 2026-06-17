Youth Congress' 'Run for OTF' Marathon Draws Large Crowd In MP's Gwalior; Jitu Patwari, Congress Leaders Join Run | VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of youths, students and Congress workers took part in the 'Run for OTF' marathon organised by the Indian Youth Congress in Gwalior on Wednesday.
The march was held to demand the implementation of a One Time Fee (OTF) system for government recruitment exams, allowing candidates to pay one application fee for multiple exams.
Videos of the marathon are widely circulating on social media, showing a large number of youths taking part in the run. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari can also be seen running alongside the participants.
Watch the VIDEO below :
The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, former minister Jaivardhan Singh, and National General Secretary Mitendra Darshan Singh, along with several other Congress leaders.
The marathon began from Mela Ground and passed through Gola Ka Mandir, Hazira and Seva Nagar before ending at Phool Bagh Ground, where a public meeting was held.
Addressing the gathering, Jitu Patwari claimed that many students spend nearly ₹40,000 a year on application fees for different government recruitment exams. He said this puts a heavy financial burden on poor and middle-class families.
Watch him speak below :
Jaivardhan Singh also supported the demand, saying candidates should not have to pay application fees repeatedly for different recruitment exams. He said the 'One Fee, Multiple Exams' system would provide relief to lakhs of young job aspirants.
Youth Congress leaders said the OTF campaign has begun from Gwalior and will continue across Madhya Pradesh through foot marches, torch rallies and public awareness programmes. Several Congress MLAs, former ministers and party workers were also present at the event.