Congress Hits Streets Against Smart Meters In MP's Gwalior, Claims Consumers Facing Higher Power Bills-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers and leaders held a protest in the city on Monday against the installation of smart electricity meters in Gwalior.

The party took out a rally from Nadi Gate to the Roshni Ghar electricity office and submitted a memorandum to power company officials.

The protest was led by District Congress President Surendra Yadav and was attended by party leaders, workers and local residents.

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During the demonstration, Congress leaders questioned the process of installing smart meters.

They alleged that consumers are being misled in the name of smart meters and claimed that many people have received higher electricity bills after the new meters were installed.

The leaders said several consumers have complained about unusually high bills, but their concerns have not been addressed. They also alleged that there is discrimination in the installation of smart meters.

According to Congress leaders, areas represented by Congress MLAs are being targeted first for the installation of smart meters and are being used as testing grounds. They further claimed that smart meters have not yet been installed in the assembly constituency of the state's Energy Minister and questioned the reason behind it.

The rally began at Nadi Gate and ended at the Roshni Ghar electricity office, where a Congress delegation handed over a memorandum to officials.

In the memorandum, Congress demanded that the installation of smart meters be stopped until complaints related to the devices are resolved and the system becomes fully transparent.

Police remained on alert during the protest and made security arrangements along the rally route. The demonstration remained peaceful, and the protesters dispersed after submitting the memorandum.