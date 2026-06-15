Battling Stage 4 Throat Cancer, Police Constable Hangs Himself To Death In MP's Morena

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Battling stage 4 throat cancer, a police constable hanged himself to death at his rented house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Monday.

The constable was posted at the Morena Traffic Police Station in Morena. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Verma (Badge No. 130), who had been battling stage 4 throat cancer and was on medical leave for the past eight months.

According to police officials, Rajesh Verma was diagnosed with throat cancer around one and a half years ago, in 2024. He underwent surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and was later receiving chemotherapy at a cancer hospital in Gwalior under the guidance of doctors from Delhi.

Officials said the cancer had reached its final stage, and the constable had been going through severe physical and mental suffering for several months. Police believe the pain and stress caused by the prolonged illness may have led him to take the extreme step.

The incident reportedly took place between 1:30 am and 2:00 am on Sunday-Monday night while other family members were asleep. Around 3:00 am, his wife woke up and found him hanging inside the house. She immediately alerted other family members and informed the Kotwali Police.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

Rajesh Verma is survived by his wife, one son, and two daughters. His elder daughter is married. The incident has left the family devastated. Police are recording statements from family members, and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.