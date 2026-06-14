2 Women Raped In Separate Incidents, 1 Held In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate rape cases were registered at Kamla Nagar and Misrod police station areas, involving allegations of sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage and forcible sexual assault.

In the first case in Kamla Nagar, a 28-year-old woman alleged that 26-year-old Pawan Lot sexually exploited her after promising to marry her.

According to the complaint, the woman, who is married and has a son, had been living separately from her husband due to domestic disputes.

During this period, she came in contact with Pawan, a driver. The accused allegedly assured her that he would marry her after she obtained a divorce.

The two reportedly lived together in a live-in relationship for about six months, during which the victim was sexually exploited.

The woman later approached police after Pawan refused to marry her. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

In the second incident, registered at Misrod police station, a 35-year-old woman accused a former co-worker of rape.

The complainant claimed that she became acquainted with Anil Gaur while working at a factory. According to the complaint, Gaur took her to a local hotel on November 27 and allegedly raped her.

The victim further alleged that he continued to threaten her with informing her husband about their association. Following her complaint, police registered a case and launched a search for the accused.