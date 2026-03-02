Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Kasganj School Bus Accident After Floor Collapse, Villagers Protest

Villagers protest after a school bus accident in Kasganj killed a 7-year-old student when a damaged floor gave way | File Photo

Kasganj/Aligarh, March 1: A heart-rending school bus accident in Uttar Pradesh has claimed the life of a young student after a broken section of the bus floor gave way, sending her under the rear wheels of the vehicle. The victim, identified as 7-year-old Ananya, was returning home from school in her UKG class when the tragedy struck in the Dholna area of Kasganj district.

Floor collapse led to fatal fall

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus, reportedly in poor condition, had a large hole in its floor near the back seat where Ananya was sitting. As the vehicle was moving, the weakened floor suddenly collapsed, and she fell through directly beneath the rear tyres, suffering fatal injuries.

Fellow students and locals immediately raised the alarm, and the driver stopped the bus and rushed her towards her father’s place. Tragically, she was pronounced dead before reaching help.

Villagers protest, police begin probe

Outraged villagers blocked the road, staging a three-hour traffic jam and protest, accusing the school management of gross negligence and failing to ensure the safety of children aboard the vehicle. Police intervened, detained the driver, and took the body for post-mortem, while officials vowed a thorough investigation into the bus’s fitness and maintenance record.

Also Watch:

Safety concerns resurface

The incident has reignited concerns over school transport safety standards across Uttar Pradesh, with parents demanding stricter enforcement and regular inspections to prevent such tragic losses in the future.