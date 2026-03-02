Uttar Pradesh News: BJP–RSS Hold Strategy Meeting In Lucknow Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

BJP and RSS leaders meet in Lucknow to discuss strategy and coordination for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections | File Photo

Lucknow, March 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological partner Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held an intensive coordination meeting in Lucknow as part of early preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Senior leaders and key strategists attended the session held at a central city venue, focusing on strengthening grassroots outreach and aligning organisational priorities for the coming electoral battle.

Focus on voter outreach and booth strategy

The discussions centred on voter engagement strategies, booth-level planning, and bolstering cadre mobilisation across the state. Party sources revealed that both organisations reviewed past performance metrics and identified areas needing focused campaigning to secure an improved mandate in 2027. Emphasis was placed on reinforcing development narratives and expanding outreach among youth and rural voters.

Grassroots work and leadership training

RSS functionaries underlined their commitment to grassroots social work as a foundation for political success. BJP leaders expressed the need for sustained coordination with volunteers to deepen public connectivity ahead of the polls. The meeting also touched upon leadership training and policy messaging that resonates with local issues and aspirations.

Also Watch:

Early groundwork for 2027 polls

Participants noted that the timing of the meeting reflects the BJP’s intent to proactively shape its campaign framework well ahead of election-year dynamics. Both organisations pledged to work in tandem, signalling a united front as Uttar Pradesh moves closer to the 2027 Assembly elections.