 Uttar Pradesh News: BJP–RSS Hold Strategy Meeting In Lucknow Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: BJP–RSS Hold Strategy Meeting In Lucknow Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh News: BJP–RSS Hold Strategy Meeting In Lucknow Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

BJP and RSS held a coordination meeting in Lucknow as part of early preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Leaders discussed voter outreach, booth-level planning and organisational coordination to strengthen campaign strategy across the state.

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 05:55 AM IST
article-image
BJP and RSS leaders meet in Lucknow to discuss strategy and coordination for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections | File Photo

Lucknow, March 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological partner Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held an intensive coordination meeting in Lucknow as part of early preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Senior leaders and key strategists attended the session held at a central city venue, focusing on strengthening grassroots outreach and aligning organisational priorities for the coming electoral battle.

Focus on voter outreach and booth strategy

The discussions centred on voter engagement strategies, booth-level planning, and bolstering cadre mobilisation across the state. Party sources revealed that both organisations reviewed past performance metrics and identified areas needing focused campaigning to secure an improved mandate in 2027. Emphasis was placed on reinforcing development narratives and expanding outreach among youth and rural voters.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: BJP–RSS Hold Strategy Meeting In Lucknow Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh News: BJP–RSS Hold Strategy Meeting In Lucknow Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh News: Brahmin Community Protest UGC Regulations At Indira Gandhi Pratishthan In Lucknow, Demand Policy Review
Uttar Pradesh News: Brahmin Community Protest UGC Regulations At Indira Gandhi Pratishthan In Lucknow, Demand Policy Review
SP's Abu Azmi, AIMIM's Waris Pathan & Imtiaz Jaleel ‘Pay Respects To Khamenei On His Martyrdom’, Call US-Israel Action ‘Deeply Regrettable’
SP's Abu Azmi, AIMIM's Waris Pathan & Imtiaz Jaleel ‘Pay Respects To Khamenei On His Martyrdom’, Call US-Israel Action ‘Deeply Regrettable’
'Great Reply': Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question; Share Old VIDEO
'Great Reply': Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question; Share Old VIDEO

Grassroots work and leadership training

RSS functionaries underlined their commitment to grassroots social work as a foundation for political success. BJP leaders expressed the need for sustained coordination with volunteers to deepen public connectivity ahead of the polls. The meeting also touched upon leadership training and policy messaging that resonates with local issues and aspirations.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Brahmin Community Protest UGC Regulations At Indira Gandhi Pratishthan In...
article-image

Early groundwork for 2027 polls

Participants noted that the timing of the meeting reflects the BJP’s intent to proactively shape its campaign framework well ahead of election-year dynamics. Both organisations pledged to work in tandem, signalling a united front as Uttar Pradesh moves closer to the 2027 Assembly elections.

Follow us on