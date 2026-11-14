Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Mother And Three Young Daughters Die After Being Hit By Train In Barabanki; Police Probe Circumstances

Police investigate the deaths of four family members in a tragic train incident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district | File Photo

Barabanki, November 13, 2026: A heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district claimed the lives of a 39-year-old woman and her three young daughters after they were hit by a train on Friday evening. The tragedy has left the family devastated, while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Devi Pal, 39, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Barabanki’s Kotwali Nagar area, and her three daughters—seven-year-old twin sisters Kanishka and Anushka, and five-year-old Kavya. All four reportedly died at the spot after coming under the train.

Eldest Daughter Escapes Tragedy

According to reports, the incident took place at around 8 pm on Friday. The family’s 12-year-old daughter, Riya, escaped the tragedy because she had accompanied her father, Ram Tejpal, to the market at the time of the incident.

Ram Tejpal reportedly works as a Class IV employee in the Forest Department and originally belongs to Bahraich district. The tragedy has left him facing an unimaginable loss, as his wife and three daughters died in the incident while his eldest daughter survived.

Police Probe Circumstances Of Incident

As news of the incident spread, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. They inspected the scene and initiated the process of sending the bodies for post-mortem examination.

However, the exact circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear. Police are examining how Kiran Devi and her three daughters reached the railway tracks and whether the incident was accidental or involved any other circumstances.

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