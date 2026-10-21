UP Police Claims Over 4,000 Lives Saved Through Meta Suicide Alerts Since 2023, Teams Respond Within Minutes | File Photo

Lucknow, October 21: In Uttar Pradesh, the role of the police is no longer confined to crime control and maintaining law and order. The UP Police is also stepping forward with sensitivity to save lives and provide emotional support to people in distress. Under the Yogi government, the combination of technology and prompt police action has set an example of humane policing, with officers taking social media posts indicating suicidal intent seriously and reaching people in time to save their lives. Between January 1, 2023, and October 10, 2026, the UP Police saved the lives of more than 4,000 people by responding to such alerts.

A system established between the UP Police and Meta in 2022 has played a crucial role in this effort. Under this arrangement, whenever a post related to suicide is detected on Facebook or Instagram, Meta sends an alert via email and phone to the Social Media Centre at the Police Headquarters under the Director General of Police.

Upon receiving the alert, the Police Headquarters identifies the person's location and informs the local police to take action. A police team then reaches the spot and attempts to ensure the person's safety and provide emotional support.

The effectiveness of this system can be understood through two recent cases reported in Lucknow and Ghaziabad. In both cases, young men had posted messages related to suicide on Instagram. After receiving alerts from Meta, the Police Headquarters directed immediate action.

Local police reached the young men within minutes and prevented them from taking a potentially fatal step. These incidents demonstrated not only the promptness of the police but also their humanitarian approach.

In Lucknow's Saadatganj area, a 26-year-old delivery worker experiencing mental distress due to a dispute with his wife and in-laws posted a video related to suicide on Instagram. Upon receiving the alert, the Police Headquarters shared his location with the concerned police team.

Personnel from Saadatganj police station reached him in around 10 minutes and ensured his safety amid fears that he might jump into a river. The police subsequently counselled him and involved his family members to ensure their support.

Similarly, in the Link Road police station area of Ghaziabad, a 24-year-old man distressed by financial difficulties posted a message related to suicide on Instagram. Following an alert from Meta, the local police team reached his home within just eight minutes on the directions of the Police Headquarters. The police found a noose in the room and secured the young man's safety in time.

During questioning, he said he was under mental stress because he was unable to meet household expenses. The police counselled him and encouraged him not to take such a step in the future.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has placed emphasis on technology-driven policing and swift action. The Meta alert system is an important initiative in this direction, converting information received through digital platforms into on-ground intervention. The UP Police has already received the SKOCH Award 2025 and The Economic Times GovTech Awards 2026 for this initiative.

Case 1: Life Saved in 10 Minutes in Lucknow

A 26-year-old delivery worker from Saadatganj, distressed by a marital dispute, posted a video on Instagram. Acting on the Meta alert, the police reached him and prevented him from jumping into a river.

Case 2: Life Saved in Eight Minutes in Ghaziabad

A 24-year-old man from the Link Road area, distressed by financial difficulties, posted a message related to suicide. Responding to the alert, the police reached his home, found a noose in the room and ensured his safety.