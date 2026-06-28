Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Power Supply, Sets New National Record Under Yogi Government

Yogi Government Achieves Record Power Supply as Uttar Pradesh Tops National Rankings | File Photo

Lucknow, June 28: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh's power supply system continues to reach new heights. Despite severe heat, rising electricity demand and natural challenges, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state. This is being considered a major achievement of the Yogi Government. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister and efficient management by UPPCL, Uttar Pradesh continues to hold the top position among the states supplying the highest amount of electricity in the country.

Notably, the state is continuously breaking its own records and setting new benchmarks in power supply.

Record-Breaking Power Supply

Since June 19, Uttar Pradesh has remained the No. 1 state in the country in terms of power supplied against demand. The state has overtaken major industrial states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has also surpassed Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating its power supply capacity. In this way, Uttar Pradesh has moved ahead of several major states in meeting electricity demand.

Looking at the power supplied against demand, Uttar Pradesh supplied 31,949 MW on June 27. Similarly, it recorded a supply of 31,839 MW on June 26 and 31,852 MW on June 25.

On June 24, the state created a new record by supplying 32,673 MW of electricity at around 9:51 p.m., the highest peak demand supply recorded so far.

Earlier, on the night of June 23 at 10:26 p.m., the state had supplied 32,405 MW. Likewise, power supply stood at 31,841 MW on June 22, 32,348 MW on June 21, 31,549 MW on June 20 and 30,968 MW on June 19.

Power Supply Across the State

Under the Yogi Government, uninterrupted power supply is being ensured across the state, from cities to villages. Along with round-the-clock power supply in major cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Varanasi, rural areas are also receiving 22 to 24 hours of electricity. This has provided major relief to the general public. The same state that was known for power cuts and poor electricity supply before 2017 has now become a national example for record power supply and strong energy management.

UPPCL Officials on Performance

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal, said, “Personnel engaged in maintaining the power supply system are working round the clock. Senior officials are continuously monitoring the situation. UPPCL is fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.”

Director (Distribution) Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi said, “Uttar Pradesh's record level of power supply against demand is the result of the state's strong power infrastructure, better management and teamwork.”

He added, “Despite severe heat and record electricity demand, power supply exceeding the scheduled roster is being provided from cities to rural areas.”