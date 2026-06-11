Impact Of Yogi Government's Monitoring: 99.24 Per Cent Of Electricity Complaints Resolved In May Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, June 11: Despite the severe heatwave in Uttar Pradesh, uninterrupted and quality power supply is being ensured for the people of the state under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While temperatures continue to rise and electricity demand has increased significantly, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has also set a new benchmark in the speedy resolution of consumer complaints.

Out of the total complaints received in May, 99.24 percent were successfully resolved, reflecting the department's efficiency and accountability.

According to official data, a total of 1,855,713 complaints were received across the state during May. Out of these, 1,841,683 complaints were resolved within the stipulated time.

The complaint resolution rate stood at 99.24 percent, which is considered a significant achievement in consumer service delivery. Continuous monitoring by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the proactive approach of the Energy Department have provided major relief to consumers.

Complaint Resolution Across DISCOMs

A look at the complaint figures across the state's DISCOMs shows that 404,173 complaints were registered in Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), while Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) received 359,501 complaints.

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) received 633,102 complaints, Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL) received 338,104 complaints, and Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (KESCO) registered 120,833 complaints. Nearly all complaints received by these DISCOMs were resolved.

The highest number of complaints were related to electricity supply. In addition, complaints regarding bill payment, bill correction, smart meters, meter-related issues, service-related matters and complaints against employees were also received in large numbers. Departmental teams took prompt action on all such complaints and successfully resolved most cases.

Power Supply Complaints Monitored And Resolved

MVVNL received the highest number of power supply-related complaints, with more than 4.80 lakh complaints recorded. These complaints were continuously monitored, and almost all were resolved.

Similarly, more than 2.97 lakh complaints were registered in PVVNL, and all of them were resolved. DVVNL received more than 2.52 lakh complaints, and resolution of all complaints was ensured.

PuVVNL registered more than 2.13 lakh complaints, all of which were resolved. In the KESCO area, 94,944 complaints were received and all were successfully addressed through effective action.

Digital Initiatives For Consumer Convenience

UPPCL has also provided major convenience to consumers through the expansion of digital services. Consumers can now not only register complaints online but also track their status from home. Through the 1912 Complaint Management System and online tracking facility, monitoring complaints has become easier and more transparent than before.

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Consumers can visit the website and digital platforms to check the current status of their complaints. Meanwhile, UPPCL Chairman Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal continues to issue directions for the timely resolution of complaints received through the 1912 helpline. He said that complaints received on 1912 should not be considered closed until the consumer is satisfied.

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