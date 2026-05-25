CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Uninterrupted Power Supply In UP Amid Record Heat |

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted and quality electricity supply across Uttar Pradesh amid rising temperatures and record power demand. Reviewing the Energy Department’s preparedness in the presence of Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Minister of State Kailash Singh Rajput, the Chief Minister stressed that villages and cities alike must receive reliable electricity during the intense summer season.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to maximise the efficiency of all power generation units and strengthen the transmission network to prevent disruptions. He said continuous monitoring should be carried out so that farmers, industries, traders, and common citizens do not face electricity shortages. Officials informed the meeting that the state’s total power generation capacity has risen to 13,388 megawatts, while nearly 10,000 megawatts are also being generated from non-conventional energy sources. Uttar Pradesh recently recorded a peak power demand of 30,339 megawatts, placing it among the top states in electricity consumption.

The Chief Minister also directed that rapid response systems remain active during storms and strong winds to restore electricity quickly in affected areas. Feeder-wise accountability, prompt complaint resolution, and transparency in public communication were emphasized during the review meeting.

According to officials, the state currently operates over 60,858 circuit kilometres of transmission lines through 715 substations, with transmission availability recorded at 99.30 percent.

The Chief Minister further stressed timely and accurate billing for smart meter consumers and ordered physical inspection of helpline call centres to improve public grievance redressal and service delivery.