Uttar Pradesh Tops India In MGNREGA Person-Day Generation With 1,768 Lakh Days And ₹6,598 Crore Spent

UP generates highest MGNREGA person-days in India for FY 2025-26, providing jobs to over 47 lakh families

Lucknow, Dec 04: Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest person-day generation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the country for the financial year 2025-26, according to data from the state’s Rural Development Department.

Work Expansion Across Rural Areas

Against an annual physical target of 2,000 lakh person-days, the state has already created 1,768.81 lakh person-days, placing it at the national top. The state has also spent ₹6,598.89 crore under the scheme so far in this financial year, providing employment to 47.76 lakh families.

Officials said the performance reflects an expanded work footprint across districts, with a significant portion of MGNREGA activities linked to rural infrastructure, water conservation and land development.

The department has been instructed to strengthen MGNREGA convergence, particularly with line departments involved in agriculture, water resources, panchayati raj and rural engineering. Field-level coordination has been described as essential for improving progress under convergence-based works.

Registration Focus For Welfare Schemes

Authorities have also been directed to ensure that eligible labourers who have completed 90 days of work under MGNREGA are registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Board so they can access welfare schemes administered by the Labour Department. This includes benefits such as insurance, skill development and social security support.

Maintain Momentum, Officials Told

In a review meeting with district officials, the Rural Development Commissioner G.S. Priyadarshi emphasised the need to maintain consistent person-day creation.

He stated that preventing migration remains a central objective of the scheme, which can be achieved only when sustained employment is available within villages. District administrations were warned that any decline in person-day generation would be taken seriously.

Slow Districts Asked To Improve

Officials also reviewed labour availability, worksite monitoring and delays in administrative approvals.

Districts with slower progress were advised to expedite work sanctioning, improve field reporting and ensure faster wage disbursal. The review concluded with a focus on ensuring that rural households continue to receive employment opportunities throughout the remaining months of the financial year.