Uttar Pradesh Tops India In International Airports With Jewar Launch, Surpasses Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Jewar Airport boosts Uttar Pradesh’s aviation network as state emerges with highest number of international airports in India | File Photo

Lucknow, March 28: With the inauguration of the first phase of Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh has added a major achievement to its record. The number of international airports in the state has now increased to 5. With the commencement of operations at Jewar Airport, Uttar Pradesh has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in terms of international airports. The total number of airports in Uttar Pradesh has now risen to 17.

Rising investment in civil aviation

To strengthen air connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh government has substantially increased its investment. According to data, the civil aviation budget in the state has grown multiple times between 2017–18 and 2025–26. This is one of the key reasons why, with the inauguration of Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in air connectivity in the country. In the recent budget, the Yogi government has proposed a provision of ₹2,111 crore for civil aviation.

Expansion plans for airport network

Uttar Pradesh moving towards becoming a state with 24 airports

Operational airports in the state: 17

Domestic airports (12): Agra, Trishul (Bareilly), Gorakhpur, Hindon (Ghaziabad), Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, Saharanpur

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International airports (05): Noida International Airport Jewar, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow, Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport Varanasi, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya, Kushinagar International Airport Kushinagar

Airports under development (07): Muirpur (Sonbhadra), Lalitpur, Meerut, Palia (Lakhimpur), Fursatganj (Amethi), Ghazipur and Jhansi