Uttar Pradesh News: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport, Calls It Symbol Of ‘Viksit UP’, Launches Cargo Hub, MRO Facility | VIDEO

Noida International Airport Opens: When Will Flights Start? Where Will They Connect To? Complete Guide To Jewar’s New Aviation Hub |

Jewar, 28 March: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of Noida International Airport with grandeur. On this occasion, he inaugurated the airport’s cargo terminal and also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility to be developed over 40 acres.

Airport as a catalyst for development

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "This airport is not just an infrastructure project, but a new chapter of the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' campaign. This airport will act as a logistics gateway for North India, giving new momentum to investment, trade and exports".

The inauguration of Phase-I of Noida International Airport marks a major step in Uttar Pradesh’s growth story and India’s aviation future. https://t.co/8OLduHTZU8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

Opportunities for western Uttar Pradesh

The Prime Minister added that this airport will open new doors of development for the entire western Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. It will provide wide-ranging opportunities for farmers, small and medium industries, and youth.

He especially expressed gratitude to local farmers, stating that this project has been made possible due to the contribution of their land, which will now enable agricultural products to easily reach global markets.

Multi-modal connectivity and cargo capacity

The Prime Minister stated that Jewar Airport is an excellent example of multi-modal connectivity, where road, rail and air transport will be seamlessly integrated. The airport’s cargo hub will operate with an initial annual capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, which is planned to be expanded to 18 lakh metric tonnes in the future. This will give products from Uttar Pradesh a new identity in global markets.

Boost to MRO sector and employment

The Prime Minister said, "Until now, about 85% of aircraft in India were sent abroad for MRO services, leading to high costs. The MRO facility being developed in Jewar will make the country self-reliant in this sector and create employment opportunities for thousands of youth".

Growth in airport infrastructure

The Prime Minister informed that the airport network in Uttar Pradesh has expanded rapidly, and the state is now among those with the highest number of airports in the country. Jewar Airport is an example of the work culture of a double-engine government. The project had received approval in 2003, but remained stuck in files for years. It gained momentum only after coordination between the central and state governments, and today it has been realised on the ground.

Symbol of a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’

PM Modi said, "Uttar Pradesh is now among the states with the highest number of international airports. The state that chose him as its representative and elected him as a Member of Parliament is now identified with a grand airport. From here, flights will not only connect to different parts of the world, but will also symbolise the new flight of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh. Jewar Airport will connect the entire North India with the world. It will be a state-of-the-art airport with the capacity being developed for one aircraft to take off every two minutes".

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Symbolic public participation in inauguration

During his address, Prime Minister Modi made a unique initiative by inviting the people present to switch on their mobile phone flashlights to inaugurate the airport. He said, “This airport is your trust, your future, your effort, therefore its inauguration should also be done by your hands.”

Following this, the entire premises lit up with lights and resonated with slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” symbolising this historic moment.