Uttar Pradesh News: Noida International Airport To Boost Investment, Create 1 Lakh Jobs, Drive ₹60,000 Crore Economic Activity

Noida International Airport at Jewar set to drive large-scale investment, employment, and industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh | X - @myogiadityanath

Jewar, March 28: The Noida International Airport is signaling the beginning of a new era of investment, industry, and trade in Uttar Pradesh. The airport will not only strengthen the state’s connectivity but also secure a prominent place for it on the national and global investment map.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has termed it a 'game changer' for the state’s economy, stating that the project will open new avenues for investment, industry, and employment.

Rising investments and industrial corridor development

Large-scale investment proposals have already started flowing into the Yamuna Expressway and its surrounding areas.

With the development of the airport, the region is rapidly emerging as an industrial corridor, attracting both domestic and international companies to set up their units.

Several major projects are being developed around the airport, including manufacturing clusters, data centres, MSME parks, handicraft parks, medical device parks, apparel parks, and toy parks.

Boost to high-tech and future industries

The recent foundation laying of a semiconductor unit in the region by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further boosted high-tech industry prospects.

In the future, advanced projects such as a FinTech City are also planned, positioning the region as a major hub for technology and industry.

Exports and connectivity advantages

With its development as a multi-modal cargo hub, the Noida International Airport will help Uttar Pradesh overcome its ‘landlocked’ limitations by directly connecting it to global markets. This will enable faster access for the state’s products to international markets, giving a significant push to exports.

Employment and economic impact

The project is expected to generate employment for around 1 lakh people, both directly and indirectly.

Additionally, it is estimated to create economic activity worth approximately ₹60,000 crore.

The government is also expected to earn around ₹2,000 crore in tax revenue, further strengthening the state’s economy.

Long-term revenue potential

The project has a concession period of 40 years. It is estimated that by 2061–62, Noida International Airport Ltd. could generate revenues exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, reflecting its long-term economic potential.

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Comprehensive development model

Overall, the Noida International Airport is emerging not just as an airport, but as a comprehensive model of development encompassing investment, industry, exports, and employment.

In the coming years, this project is set to play a decisive role in taking Uttar Pradesh’s economy to new heights.