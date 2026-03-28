Uttar Pradesh News: Industry Leaders Hail Jewar Airport As Global Hub In Making After Phase 1 Launch, Say It Will Boost Jobs, Exports

Industry leaders and officials at Jewar airport inauguration highlight its potential to become a global aviation and economic hub | File Photo

Jewar, March 28: The inauguration of Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport and the foundation laying of the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility became a significant occasion in many ways. On Saturday, industrialists, administrative officials and prominent personalities from across sectors who attended the event described it as a historic project.

Global impact and investment potential highlighted

Bob Chi, CEO of Gateway Services at Singapore-based SATS Ltd., and film producer Boney Kapoor said the project will shape the future direction of India. They emphasised that it is not just an airport but a comprehensive development model that will give the country a new identity on the global stage.

Bob Chi said this project is a major achievement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will serve as a medium to connect Noida and Uttar Pradesh to the global stage. As a Singapore-based company, being part of this historic project is a matter of pride. He highlighted that the airport is emerging as a centre for international investment and global enthusiasm.

Film city and cultural hub development

Film producer Boney Kapoor said he is not just contributing to development but is becoming a part of it. Efforts are being made to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He added that he is developing an international Film City in the region. The airport and Film City together will establish this area as a new economic and cultural hub.

Infrastructure and operational readiness

TS Dupare, MD and CEO of Indian Oil Skytanking Private Limited, said their company was awarded the contract in 2022 to develop the fuel farm and in-plane fuelling services. After a competitive selection process, they received the responsibility and now the country’s most modern fuel farm is ready. The company is fully prepared to provide fuelling services to aircraft.

Boost to exports and aviation services

Lalit Thukral, President of the Noida Apparel Export Cluster, said that the inauguration of Jewar Airport will be highly beneficial for Noida and the entire country. The airport will develop as a major cargo hub and also function as an aircraft maintenance centre. This will accelerate the export industry and enhance global competitiveness.

Banking and passenger facilities

Debashish Meshram, CGM of State Bank of India, said that two branches have been established within the airport premises. One is located in the airport office and the other in the cargo centre. Facilities such as ATM, cash deposit machines, e-lobby and the YONO app will be available. For international passengers, a 24-hour forex counter and travel cards supporting more than 18 currencies will also be provided.

Land acquisition and stakeholder participation

Former District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Brijesh Narayan Singh, said that land acquisition for this project was among the fastest and most cost-effective in the country. It was completed with the consent of farmers, which is a unique achievement. Despite initial differences, continuous dialogue and coordination led to farmer support, making them key stakeholders in the project.

Reducing pressure on Delhi airport

Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the Aviation and Tourism Committee, said that due to slot constraints at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, new airlines face difficulties. Jewar Airport will resolve this issue and benefit not only Delhi but also Agra and other regions of Uttar Pradesh. He stressed the need for fast metro or express connectivity between Delhi and Jewar along with better infrastructure and hotel facilities.

Employment and regional growth prospects

Security officer associated with the project, Maimullah Ansari, said that over the past three years he has witnessed significant transformation and feels proud to be part of it. The airport will generate large-scale employment and is moving towards becoming the largest airport in Asia. He also urged investors to invest in the region, especially considering upcoming projects like the Film City.

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A multi-dimensional development project

The Noida International Airport is not just an aviation facility but is emerging as a multi-dimensional development project. Experts from industry, exports, tourism, film, banking and employment sectors consider it a strong pillar of the future economy.

The views of these prominent voices clearly indicate that Jewar is taking firm steps toward becoming one of India’s most important global hubs in the coming years.