Uttar Pradesh Tops E-Shram Registrations, Expands Worker Welfare Under Yogi Adityanath Leadership |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has made extensive and multidimensional efforts in the past 9 years in the fields of workers’ welfare, social security, and employment generation.

Keeping Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s spirit of 'Shramev Jayate' at the centre, the Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented several schemes for workers in both organized and unorganized sectors, construction workers, self-employed individuals, and their family members.

The successful implementation of these schemes has provided economic and social support to workers across the state.

Moreover, the workers, who are the foundation of the state’s new development, are actively contributing towards realizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

In the 9 years of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s effective leadership, the most significant achievement in the direction of workers’ empowerment has been Uttar Pradesh attaining the first position in the country in registrations on the e-Shram portal.

So far, more than 8.42 crore unorganized workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal in the state. The e-Shram portal not only ensures the identification of workers but also serves as a base for linking them with various government schemes.

Along with this, more than 9.52 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for workers in the state, making it possible to provide direct financial assistance to them.

With the objective of increasing employment opportunities in the state, the Yogi Government constituted the “UP Rozgar Mission”, under which efforts are being made to provide employment to youth in India and abroad.

Notably, under the Rozgar Mission, more than 5,978 construction workers from the state have been provided employment abroad in Israel. At the same time, 59,602 skilled workers have been registered on the Seva Mitra portal and connected with services.

In this sequence, more than 15.96 lakh youth have received job opportunities through 13,148 employment fairs organized to promote employment generation in the private sector. Additionally, more than 32 lakh youth have been provided guidance through 28,621 career counselling programs.

The government’s objective is not only to provide employment but also to enable youth for self-employment by offering skill training and other support.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister, several important schemes are being implemented to provide social and life security to workers. In this regard, financial assistance of ₹5 lakh is provided in case of accidental death of a registered worker, and ₹2 lakh in case of natural death.

Furthermore, the government has extended the scope of security even to unregistered unorganized workers. In case of death or complete disability due to an accident, assistance of ₹2 lakh is provided, while ₹1 lakh is given in case of partial disability.

Additionally, there is a provision of assistance ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh in case of disability. In case of death at the workplace, ₹5 lakh assistance is provided along with ₹25,000 for last rites.

The Yogi Government has also implemented several schemes for the social welfare of workers’ family members. Under these, assistance of up to ₹55,000 is provided for the marriage of daughters of registered workers, and ₹61,000 is provided for inter-caste marriages.

Under the maternity, infant, and girl child assistance scheme, more than 6 lakh beneficiaries have received support. Under the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana, destitute and seriously ill working children are being given monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for boys and ₹1,200 for girls.

Moreover, with the aim of providing free, quality, and purpose-oriented education to the children of workers, Atal Residential Schools have been established in all 18 divisions of the state.

Additionally, under the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Shramik Technical Education Assistance Scheme, workers are being encouraged to pursue technical education.

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In the past 9 years, several concrete steps have also been taken to improve housing facilities and the standard of living of workers in the state. Under this, the process of providing free housing to sanitation workers is ongoing, while loans are being made available to construction workers through banks and cooperative institutions under the housing assistance scheme.

Along with this, work on the construction of labour hubs is also in progress. Under the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, 7,04,865 workers have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, while 16,457 small traders have been connected under the Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maandhan Yojana. More than 93 lakh people in the state have benefited so far through the Atal Pension Yojana.

In addition, more than 7 crore unorganized workers have been provided ration cards and family IDs, ensuring their access to government schemes. Furthermore, in the 9 years of the Yogi Government, comprehensive and effective steps have been taken to improve the standard of living of workers, provide them economic and social security, and create employment opportunities.

These efforts have not only empowered workers but have also contributed significantly to the overall development of the state.