Uttar Pradesh To Set Up Emergency Cattle Rescue System In Every District, Promote Panchgavya Research

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed faster cattle treatment, improved gaushala monitoring and research into Panchgavya-based applications | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 19: Cattle injured in accidents will now receive immediate treatment. Along with this, the Yogi government will develop an emergency rescue and prompt treatment system for cattle in every district of the state. Directions have also been issued to accelerate scientific research into the possibilities of Panchgavya-based treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that research and studies in this direction be encouraged at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University and Cow Research Institute, Mathura, and Government Ayurvedic College, Lucknow.

Besides, preparations are underway to link cow protection with the rural economy. Women Self-Help Groups, FPOs, farmers, and cow rearers will be linked to the manufacturing, packaging, value addition, and marketing of dung- and cow urine-based products. During a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the official residence, Chairman and office-bearers of Go Seva Commission held extensive discussions on these issues.

During the meeting, Commission office-bearers discussed with the Chief Minister issues related to cow protection in the state, better management of gaushalas, cattle health, and the future action plan in this direction.

Inspection And Management Of Gaushalas

CM Yogi Adityanath laid special emphasis on regular and effective inspection of cattle and gaushalas. He said, "Inspection should not remain limited to identifying shortcomings; rather, their resolution should also be ensured in a time-bound manner." He directed regular monitoring of cattle feeding and upkeep in gaushalas, including cleanliness, availability of green fodder and straw, drinking water, and shelter arrangements. He also directed that special care be ensured for sick and weak cattle.

Chief Minister directed timely vaccination and prompt treatment to prevent Lumpy and Foot-and-Mouth Disease. He called for strict action against those concerned if negligence is found. The Commission also discussed making gaushala inspections more result-oriented and developing a scientific management system. The Commission also emphasised ensuring separate care according to the needs of male, female, sick, and young cattle.

Cow Protection And Rural Economy

The Commission suggested increasing farmer and cow rearer participation in cow protection and giving priority under the Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana to beneficiaries keeping 10 cattle by linking them with facilities such as cattle sheds, biogas plants, and urine tanks. It also emphasised ensuring the availability of green fodder throughout the year, developing grazing land and pastures, and increasing fodder production through local farmers. The Commission suggested increasing farmers' and cow rearers' income and employment by promoting the production of organic manure, Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, natural pest controllers, and biogas from cow dung and cow urine.

Officials Attend Meeting

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta, Vice-Chairmen Atul Singh and Mahesh Shukla, and members Rajesh Singh Sengar, Ramakant Upadhyay and Deepak Goyal, among others, were present.