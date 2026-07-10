Uttar Pradesh To Plant Over 20 Million Saplings Along Roads Under Mission Chhaya | File Photo

Lucknow, July 9: On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, large-scale plantation will also be carried out along roads across Uttar Pradesh. Saplings will be planted along roads managed by all expressways, the Public Works Department, Gram Panchayats, Housing Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development and other departments. With the Forest Department as the nodal agency and support from other departments, more than 20 million saplings will be planted.

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Under Mission Chhaya, plantations will be carried out across 11,325 hectares at 2,336 sites along roadsides. Shade-giving trees will be planted along roads and at public places. Priority will be given to species such as Peepal, Banyan, Pakad, Gular, Neem, Shisham, Jamun, Mahua, Mango, Mahogany, Arjun, Chilbil, Gulmohar, Jacaranda, Kachnar and Amaltas.

Plantation will also be undertaken along the state's expressways, with special focus this year on the 594-km Ganga Expressway.

The Forest Department will plant 550,000 saplings across 500 hectares along both sides of the expressway.

At every one-kilometre interval, a Harishankari cluster comprising Peepal, Pakad and Banyan trees will be planted. Other priority species will include Neem, Gular, Mahua, Mango, Arjun, Chilbil, Amaltas, Kachnar, Jacaranda and Gulmohar.

To ensure their survival, wire fencing will be installed for protection and drip irrigation will be provided.

Plantation along key routes

Delhi–Lucknow Route

Ganga Expressway

Purvanchal Expressway

Gorakhpur Link Expressway

Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Gautam Buddh Nagar

Greenfield Expressway (Shekhpur to Sathipur, right carriageway)

Departments collaborating with Forest Department

Rural Development Department: Plantation along Gram Sabha land and rural roads

Panchayati Raj Department: Plantation along Panchayat roads

Urban Development Department: Plantation along roadsides in urban areas

Public Works Department: Plantation with tree guards along highways, district roads, Panchayat roads, approach roads and rural roads

Quote

"Under Mission Chhaya, shade-giving and fruit-bearing trees will be planted along roads across the state. A total of 550,000 saplings will be planted along the newly developed Ganga Expressway, while plantation will also be carried out along other expressways. The Forest Department, in coordination with other departments, will plant more than 20 million saplings along roads across Uttar Pradesh."

Aditi Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity & Outreach)